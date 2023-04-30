DE BEQUE — Scottie Vines is just another De Beque High School student heading out the door for track practice.
Wearing a dark gray long-sleeved T-shirt, black shorts and Nikes, Vines jokes with his pals and groans when the coaches start the regular Monday session — 400-meter repeats.
The 6-foot-7 Vines, who towers over teammates and coaches, glides through his 400-meter efforts — just another workout for one of the top high school high jumpers in the country.
Vines has already recorded Colorado’s best prep jump this year — 6-10 earlier this month at the Frank Woodburn Invitational in Grand Junction.
He cleared 6-9 last week to win the Coal Ridge Invitational.
The De Beque junior, who’s also cleared 6-8 a half-dozen times this season, is targeting a second Class 1A state championship to match the title he won at the snowy 2022 state meet.
And he’s aiming for a second state championship banner on the wall in the De Beque gymnasium, alongside the names of recent De Beque state high jump champions Wesley Ryan and Faith Novess.
“It’s definitely fun to carry on that tradition (of state high jump champions),” Vines said. “Like Wesley Ryan, that dude was insane — so short, jumping so high. That dude was absolutely nuts.”
Ryan won a pair of state high jump titles, including one as a freshman.
“I really looked up to him,” Vines said. “That’s part of the reason I’m jumping so high now because I evolved my technique around him.”
Vines said Ryan, also an all-state basketball player, was a power jumper.
“I’m more of a fast one,” Vines said. “But I’ve definitely taken parts of how he jumped and added it to how I jump.”
ONE WORD: CONSISTENCY
The soft-spoken Vines said he came into the 2023 track season committed to consistency.
“With my technique last year, I was jumping a lot lower because I was inconsistent,” said Vines, who had a 6-10 jump last season but then could manage only 6-6 the rest of the year.
“I recently changed my approach; I have a really far approach,” Vines said. “I moved my mark out so I would have more speed. Now I have mid-marks, I have quarter-marks. I have all those marks to help me be consistent (with the approach).”
The results speak for themselves.
“… a lot more consistent this year,” he said. “I’ve been consistent with how close I’ve been to the bar.”
He said that when his steps are slightly off he ends up too close to the bar at takeoff.
“Then, when I get frustrated, I try to jump as hard as I can,” Vines said. “And then my form goes completely south, dude. But that’s why I have my coach (Melissa Rigsby). She just tells me to chill out.”
He credited Rigsby with his improved consistency this season. She also provides valuable video help, he said.
“At this point in the season, we have Mondays and Wednesdays as run days,” said Rigsby, the De Beque assistant coach who handles the jumpers. “We make all the kids do it, even the throwers, even Scottie. Tuesday and Thursday are our event days.”
Rigsby said that as the season is nearing the end, the goal is to keep the jumpers’ legs fresh and strong.
“With Scottie, we’ll go through the approach a few times to make sure it’s consistent,” Rigsby said, adding that together they focus on his approach and his jumping form.
“He very much likes video. We use that a lot,” Rigsby said.
There’s not a lot of live practice jumping, she said. And no major approach or jump changes this season as opposed to last.
“This year, I said we don’t ‘change’ things. We ‘tweak’ things, but we don’t change them,” Rigsby said, adding that Vines’ friendly personality helps his jumping in pressure situations.
“Scottie’s a great kid. He’s a social butterfly,” Rigsby said. “He loves track meets. He talks to the other kids. And he’s super-encouraging of every other jumper.”
She said Vines also is good at explaining the high jump to other jumpers. That ability to verbalize the intricate parts of the high jump has helped his own jumping, Rigsby said.
TRACK FAMILY
“My goal for this year is really 6-8 and up every week, just to be a little more consistent,” Vines said. “Instead of jumping 6-10 and then the next meet jumping 6-3, I really want to get consistent at 6-8 and then maybe get a big PR (personal record).”
He said he enjoys the support of the other athletes and coaches at his track meets.
“Everyone cheers me on. They want me to jump higher,” Vines said. “I really love the (track and field) atmosphere in this state. Everyone helps each other. It’s a really big family when you’re on the field, dude.”
Vines, for his part, joined an exclusive high-jump family last summer when he was invited to participate in a high-jump camp led by former Olympian and Colorado prep record-holder Matt Hemingway.
Hemingway, from Buena Vista, was an All-American at the University of Arkansas before winning a silver medal at the 2004 Summer Olympic Games in Athens when he cleared 7-8. His career best — 7-9¾.
“It’s good to carry on the high-jump tradition,” Vines reiterated. “And I’m glad my sister is doing the high jump now.”
Sophomore Ava Vines, who only started high jumping late last season, has qualified for the state championships this year with the No. 2-ranked jump among Class 1A girls.
Ava cleared 5-1 recently at the North Fork Invitational in Hotchkiss to earn a return trip to state.
“Last year, I wasn’t going to state in anything. I had been doing hurdles and that wasn’t working out very well,” Ava said. “One day in practice, I said let’s try high jump. It’s our last meet of the year, and I jumped 4-10 in practice. At the meet, I jumped 4-9½, and I went to state.”
“Last year, we had her try everything,” Rigsby said of Ava Vines’ freshman season. “They had no middle school track because of COVID, so we did a bunch of events. We tried high jump the first week of practice, and she absolutely hated it. She didn’t want to have anything to do with it.”
RENEWED INTEREST
But at the end of last season, on a whim, Ava tried the high jump again.
“She said, ‘I want to do this,’ ” Rigsby said. “We got to the meet at Grand Valley. She’s jumping and having fun. And the next thing I know, she’s over 4-8. I checked MaxPreps, and she qualifies for state.”
She cleared the opening height at the state meet but vowed to improve this season.
She, too, has refined her approach. And she’s jumping higher than a year ago.
“I usually watch other people jump. And it’s nice to watch Scottie and see how he goes over the bar,” Ava said. “I try to mimic what he does. We take videos and slow them down.
“And we kind of talk about high jump all the time.”
Rigsby said Ava Vines improved dramatically in only her second year of high jumping.
“This year, her form has been better. She has an odd approach, and we’re working on that. But her form jumping is so pretty,” the De Beque jump coach said.
Ava Vines and brother Scottie will showcase their approaches and their high jumping at the annual all-league meet May 5-6 at Stocker Stadium in Grand Junction. And both are slated to compete in the State Track and Field Championships on May 18-20 at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood.