Drug Enforcement Administration agents along with help from the U.S. Forest Service and other area law enforcement were up on the Grand Mesa on Wednesday busting up marijuana grown illegally.
"We're finishing up dismantling an illegal grow operation with the help of the U.S. Forest Service on the Grand Mesa," Steven Knight said, DEA Special Agent in Charge with the Grand Junction Office.
While he wouldn't get into exactly how much marijuana was found by law enforcement, Knight described the operation was "sizable". The case will go to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Knight said law enforcement was alerted to the operation by a citizen who walked into it.
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office warned residents and recreators to be aware of the increased law enforcement presence, which included a Colorado Army National Guard helicopter, in a Facebook message sent out on Wednesday morning.
According to the sheriff's office, law enforcement was expected to be in the Grand Mesa area of Kannah Creek and Whitewater all day on Wednesday due to the illegally grown marijuana on public lands.
United States Attorney District of Colorado spokesperson Jeff Dorschner said two marijuana grow sites were removed on Wednesday. He said marijuana enforcement continues in Colorado as there were several marijuana-related drug busts on the state docket this week.