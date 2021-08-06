State and federal wildlife officials are working to determine the extent of a fish kill that occurred in the Colorado River locally following flooding in the Pine Gulch Fire burn scar area outside De Beque.
Lori Martin, senior aquatic biologist in northwest Colorado for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, said her agency was notified last Friday about dead fish showing up in the river.
Dead fish have been appearing in local irrigation systems, including a Grand Valley Irrigation Co. canal. Martin said CPW staff have seen fish kill starting just downstream of the Roan Creek confluence with the Colorado River in the De Beque area. She said there has been flooding up tributaries of Roan Creek, and she thinks a lot of the dead fish are associated with flooding in the Pine Gulch area.
Tom Chart, director of the Upper Colorado River Endangered Fish Recovery Program, said that based on where U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologists are seeing dead fish and the low dissolved oxygen levels in the river that the U.S. Geological Survey has detected in the river below Roan Creek, it seems like the diminished oxygen levels resulting from the flooding in the Roan Creek drainage drove the fish mortality.
The river also was hit hard by debris flows last week farther upstream in Glenwood Canyon, where the Grizzly Creek Fire burned last year. Interstate 70 has been closed through the canyon since July 29 due to the debris flows.
Last year’s 139,000-acre Pine Gulch Fire left a broad swath of land north of Grand Junction vulnerable to water and debris racing off barren slopes in storms.
Clifton Water, which gets its water from the Colorado River, earlier this week advised customers that its water remains safe to drink despite how muddied the river has become from upstream debris flows.
Only a minimal amount of dead fish, in the dozens, has been reported so far.
“I think we’re concerned certainly but we’re not seeing hundreds or thousands of dead fish,” Martin said. “But that doesn’t mean that we don’t have that sort of situation. It’s difficult to determine because of the conditions right now.”
Turbidity in the river makes it hard to see dead fish below the surface. Some downstream turbidity levels following recent flooding in the De Beque area were so high they exceeded the upper limits of USGS turbidity sensors.
Chart said, “Our biologists are seeing some fish but it’s really difficult to determine how many may be rolling down the river that are in stressed-out condition or dead.”
Scavenging animals also do a good job of cleaning up dead fish quickly, Martin said.
That makes assessing the size of a fish kill harder unless that work starts right after the die-off starts.
She said multiple species and multiple sizes of those species were affected, an indication that something came through the river to affect them all. Sediment, debris and ash from flooding in burn areas can clog fish gills, which can make it harder for any fish to take in oxygen, Martin said.
The flooding-related impacts are occurring as fish in the river already were being stressed this summer by drought-related low water levels, higher water temperatures and associated drops in dissolved oxygen levels. Martin said everything from cold-water fish like trout to warm-water fish in many cases can’t adapt to quickly changing conditions from debris flows that come on top of those other problems.
CPW this summer has enacted voluntary fishing closures on upstream sections of the river to try to help fish.
Chart said fish kills like the latest one happen sporadically, usually when storms strike when the river is really low and warm.
“We’re not seeing big numbers (of dead fish). It doesn’t seem to be a wholesale fish kill event but it’s a stressful situation” for fish, Chart said.
One razorback sucker, an endangered species, has been spotted among the dead in the recent fish kill. While nonnative carp and white suckers also are showing up, Chart said CPW also is reporting the deaths of native fish. He said these can include fish such as flannelmouth suckers, roundtail chubs and bluehead suckers, which help provide the food base for adult Colorado pikeminnows, which are endangered.
CPW and the Fish and Wildlife Service hope to better determine the extent of the fish kill after the river clears.
“I think we’ll be doing some more monitoring as conditions allow later this fall,” Martin said.
Chart said the Fish and Wildlife Service has monitoring in place on the river, and time will tell how severe the fish kill was. He said some past fish kills have been localized, and undetectable at the population level during later monitoring.
His question: “Can we detect any noticeable change in the catch rates of some of these fish when the river clears and we get the next data point?”
He thinks it won’t be late summer or into the fall that it’s clearer if there has been a detectable population change or not.