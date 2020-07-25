A deal announced Friday involving Gov. Jared Polis along with industry and conservation groups aims to end the battle over oil and gas regulation within the Legislature and at the ballot box over the next two years with the idea of giving a major law already passed a chance to be implemented.
The agreement promises to ease but not likely eliminate the state’s oil and gas wars through 2022, however, as at least one activist group intends to continue with its efforts to get some kind of measure on the 2022 ballot.
Polis announced the agreement in a column at coloradopolitics.com. He wrote that industry and environmental groups “have committed to withdraw current ballot measures filed for 2020 and have expressed a willingness to work together to prevent future ballot measures through 2022.”
He said he also has asked state legislative leaders “to join in this effort,” and allow for Senate Bill 181 “to be fully and effectively implemented as envisioned by the sponsors and the administration before pursuing additional significant regulatory legislative actions for oil and gas extraction so we can together determine how the new law is working for Colorado.”
S.B. 181, passed last year, largely rewrites how oil and gas development is to be regulated in the state, including by changing the mission of the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission so that it prioritizes protection of the public, health, safety, welfare, the environment and wildlife over drilling.
The COGCC and state Air Quality Control Commission have begun writing rules to implement that measure but considerable rulemaking remains to be done.
“When you’re making a cake, you don’t pull it out of the oven after two minutes and start randomly adding new ingredients — you follow the recipe and wait until it’s fully baked,” Polis wrote.
The deal’s most immediate impact is that a party to it, the pro-industry group Protect Colorado, is ending its efforts to get two measures on this fall’s ballot. One of them sought to bar bans on new homes being able to be supplied with natural gas. A second would have broadened what would have to be included in fiscal impact statements on ballot initiatives, a measure primarily aimed at highlighting the job impacts from proposals to require greater setback distances between homes and oil and gas facilities.
“We appreciate the Governor’s call to allow time for SB 181 to be implemented properly and thank him for his commitment to oppose divisive and expensive ballot fights for the next two years,” Protect Colorado said in a statement Friday.
Chelsie Miera, executive director of the West Slope Colorado Oil and Gas Association, said in an email, “We welcome the certainty for our important natural gas and oil employees and companies as well as for our West Slope and Colorado economies Governor Polis’ commitment creates. Colorado balances our critical oil and natural gas industry and the health, safety and welfare of our communities and environment better than anywhere else. If there has ever been a time to come to consensus and figure out how we move forward in a more positive fashion, this is absolutely it.”
Conservation Colorado, the League of Oil and Gas Impacted Coloradans and the Western Colorado Alliance, which is based in Grand Junction, are all supporters of the agreement.
“Our people have invested a lot of time and energy in both passing S.B. 181 and participating in the rulemaking to date, and we believe we should all try to resolve these issues in front of the new commission,” WCA Executive Director Emily Hornback said.
A new, paid COGCC commission took over this month as the agency moves toward taking on some of the meatiest and most likely contentious parts of implementing the new law, including the change in COGCC’s mission.
“Neither side has been able to figure this out at the ballot box, so we don’t think that’s the right way to do it,” said Hornback.
She said the issues are too nuanced to be addressed in that fashion, but her group’s members expect real solutions to the issues impacting residents.
“We’re going to keep working to get them one way or the other,” she said.
Notably absent from the agreement is the group Safe & Healthy Colorado. It was pursuing a ballot measure for this fall requiring setbacks of at least 2,500 feet between new wells and homes. But it ended its signature-gathering efforts after the state Supreme Court ruled that signatures couldn’t be gathered by mail or email despite the pandemic.
Anne Lee Foster, a spokesperson for the group, said it is “definitely looking at an oil-and-gas-related initiative for 2022,” although not necessarily a setback measure.
She said none of the environmental groups involved in the Polis deal were likely ever involved in a ballot initiative.
Foster said that since S.B. 181’s passage, only peripheral rulemakings have followed to implement it, “none of which actually address the health and safety concerns and climate concerns that we have been bringing to the attention of the commission for years now.”
“… We generally don’t have faith that the professional commission will enact science-based regulations,” she added.
Miera thanked Polis for opposing initiatives and legislation that are anti-oil and gas development, and added, “we are extremely hopeful the actions we see in the coming months and years from our Legislature and administration speak even more loudly than his words.”