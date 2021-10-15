Orchard Mesa Pool is continuing to operate under the agreement made almost two years ago to continue funding operations while a long-term solution is sought to fund repairs to the 40-year-old facility.
City officials updated the Grand Junction City Council on the state of the pool at a budget work session last week. The pool is managed by the city, but owned by School District 51. The city, county and district share the costs of running the pool.
About two years ago, after completion of Orchard Mesa Middle School, the district looked into transferring ownership to the city or county or if they didn’t want it to demolish the facility.
After users pushed back on the idea of demolishing the pool, the three entities agreed to continue operating the facility as they had historically through 2021. City Manager Greg Caton said the partners have all indicated they would be willing to continue past that deadline.
“We’ve been in regular communication with the partners and we’ve received verbal support that they want to continue operations as it is until we have a long-term solution,” Caton said. “They’re not looking to stop.”
A 2018 feasibility study found a need for $2.4 million in repairs to the pool. That money, plus an additional $1.4 million to convert the pool into a satellite Community Center, was included in a ballot measure that would have raised taxes to fund a new community center, which voters rejected in April 2019.
“We’re holding it together,” Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said. “As I’ve communicated a few times that we’ve had routine breakdowns. That’s going to happen with a pool of that age unless we do a massive replacement of the electrical systems and the filtration systems, which are all original since 1983.”
The pool is also seeing new utilization by District 51, which Sherbenou said is using it for its swim teams.
For neighbors, no news has meant good news so far, Julie Dorsey, said owner of Eagle View Learning Center. She said she expected the city to eventually try another ballot measure to build a community center. She’s been waiting to see if funding for the Orchard Mesa Pool would be in that.
“If it’s not on the ballot (in 2021) then we’re just going to move forward,” Dorsey said. “We still use that pool pretty regularly.”
McDaniel said the idea for a new community center question, along with the COVID-19 pandemic have factored into the pool remaining in limbo for the last two years. He said the feeling around keeping the Orchard Mesa Pool has changed.
“I think a part of it is to see if there is another rec center bond issue in the offing,” McDaniel said in an interview this week. “Last time we talked about the rec center and a pool, the Orchard Mesa Pool would go away. I think now more of the sentiment is that it will stay.”