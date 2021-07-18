Forty-eight Mesa County residents died by suicide in 2020 compared to 47 the year before, but local public health officials note that attempted suicides were up for area youth.
The 2020 suicide report, released Friday by Mesa County Public Health, showed few changes from 2019 figures apart from the increase in youth attempts. Five youth died by suicide last year, the report said.
“This report shows that suicide remains a critical issue in Mesa County. We hope the data can raise awareness and continue to guide prevention, intervention, and post-vention efforts,” said Jennifer Daniels, suicide prevention coordinator at St. Mary’s Medical Center, who serves on the Suicide Prevention Council. Her statement was made in the county’s news release.
The report shows that nine in every 10 deaths by suicide last year were men, though women were found to be more likely to attempt suicide. For every death last year, county health reports there were about 12 suicide-related visits to an emergency department in Mesa County.
Eleven people ages 50-59 died by suicide in 2019, accounting for the most in any age bracket. There were nine deaths for residents ages 20-29; seven deaths in both the 60-69 and 70-79 demographics; five deaths in the 10-19 and 40-49 demographics and four deaths in the 30-39 demographic. The rate of suicide deaths in Mesa County again surpassed the national and statewide rate.
The 2020 numbers are similar to those posted in the past five years, according to the county’s report. The total number of deaths from suicide in four of the last five years has ranged from 46 to 48, with 2018 being the exception with 55 deaths.
Drugs or alcohol were a factor in half of the deaths last year, and a gunshot wound was the cause of death for 46% of the 2020 fatalities.
Included in the report were recommendations from public health on curbing future suicide deaths. Those recommendations include:
n Increase connectedness to enhance social networks and strengthen communities.
n Maintain educational programming to generate community awareness and reduction of mental health stigma.
n Expand the amount and variety of support services for attempt and loss survivors.
n Strengthen economic support to increase stability in food, housing, and employment.
n Expand access to suicide care.