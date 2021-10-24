Deb Bailey, the director of Women Veterans Primary Care at the VA Hospital since January 2018, was honored by her alma mater Friday, 41 years after she earned her degree.
Each year, the Colorado Mesa University Alumni Association Board of Directors chooses two alumni to reward for their involvement in the Grand Valley, their career accolades and their continued association with the school with the Distinguished Alumni Award. Baily, a 1980 graduate from Mesa State with an associate of science in nursing, was recognized as one of this year’s recipients in a ceremony.
“Every year, the nominations come in and the bar gets set a little higher,” said CMU Director of Alumni Relations Jared Meier in the VA’s statement. “Deb is a perfect example of that. She embodies what it means to be a Maverick.”
Bailey earned her bachelor of science degree in nursing in 1987 from the school. She later returned to serve as the director of the Department of Health Sciences from 2012-2017.
“That’s a lot of nurses that have potentially been trained under the care of Deb,” said VA Western Colorado Health Care System Director of Communications and Community Development Kayla Holst in the VA’s statement. “We are incredibly fortunate to have her as a health care provider and serving our veterans.”