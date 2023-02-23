022123 D51 Board Meeting

Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

Rosa Gardner, a physicians assistant with MarillacHealth and the Warrior Wellness Clinic speaks at a District 51 School Board meeting on Tuesday.

 Scott Crabtree

Debate around the potential inclusion of a MarillacHealth school-based health clinic at the new Grand Junction High School continued at Tuesday evening’s Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education meeting.

Before the board heard comments from the audience, Board Vice President Will Jones said he’s been listening to concerns from parents — largely revolving around parental consent in the health care services their children are provided in school.

