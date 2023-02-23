Debate around the potential inclusion of a MarillacHealth school-based health clinic at the new Grand Junction High School continued at Tuesday evening’s Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education meeting.
Before the board heard comments from the audience, Board Vice President Will Jones said he’s been listening to concerns from parents — largely revolving around parental consent in the health care services their children are provided in school.
Jones said that he and Board President Andrea Haitz have been in discussion with MarillacHealth leaders and administration to find a “happy medium.”
However, Jones said that a proposal he and Haitz offered MarillacHealth — building a clinic outside or across the street from the new school — was declined.
“We’re at the drawing board trying to figure things out and get things going,” Jones said.
“We’re trying to figure out a way to have a happy medium between both sets of concerns on this issue,” Haitz added.
According to District 51 Chief Operations Officer Clint Garcia, the Board of Education will need to decide whether it wants to commit to the school-based health center (SBHC) by March 1.
There were numerous speakers both in support and in opposition to the clinic. The divide was great enough that every speaker, regardless of their opinion, received uproarious applause once their three minutes to speak were up.
pro clinic arguments
Kenya Contreras, a senior at Central High School, recently represented District 51 in Denver in the girls state wrestling tournament.
On Tuesday, she once again had an audience — this time to speak about her experience with MarillacHealth’s clinic at Central, the Warrior Wellness Center.
“Although it’s not only exclusive to low-income students, it is a cheaper option for all students that need any care with a $20 consultation for the year,” Contreras said. “It’s accessible simply because of the fact that it’s located within the school, meaning that parents don’t have to take any time off of work and kids don’t have to take an entire day out of school to get medical, mental or dental health.”
Contreras said that she understands parents’ concerns over students receiving reproductive health care services.
But she also noted that minors can access all reproductive services without parental consent at any clinic in Colorado because of state law and pleaded with the board to not “strip students of all benefits that come along with an on-campus wellness center simply because reproductive health is part of the many things they offer.”
Contreras also detailed her experience with receiving mental health services from the Warrior Wellness Center via its therapist, Steven Martinez.
“Last year, during the month of October, I was having a really bad depressive episode,” she said. “I was unmotivated and, at times, all I did was cry in my bed for hours. Then wrestling season came along in December and the first match of that season, I was sobbing the entire time because I had this uncontrollable fear of absolutely nothing. After that match, I decided it was time for me to get professional help. Luckily, there was a free therapist within my school. I simply made an appointment and, from then on, I’ve been forever grateful for the wellness center at Central.”
Contreras was among a handful of students from both Central and Grand Junction high schools who made the case for clinics.
Rosa Gardner, a physician’s assistant who’s worked as a medical provider at the Warrior Wellness Center since it opened in August 2020, provided examples of how the clinic has helped students at the school.
“We have a student this year that stopped taking their medication because their psychiatrist moved away. We’ve connected them with a new psychiatrist in town who’s gotten them back on medication to manage their hallucinations. These were happening at school,” Gardner said.
“For another student that had been missing school due to stomach pain, we were able to give them a formal diagnosis, and while the surgery to correct it isn’t scheduled for three more weeks, we were already able to get this student back to class because they know how to avoid triggers to their pain and this helps with their truancy problem. That student came in last week to tell me they hadn’t had pain in four days. Imagine how much easier it is to learn when you’re not in constant pain.”
Grand Junction teacher Justin Whiteford claimed to speak for “most staff members” at the school when he said, “We need this medical clinic.”
anti-clinic arguments
Connie McDowell, a registered nurse who recently retired after 38 years in health care, said that a school-based health clinic in the new Grand Junction High School would be an “injustice to the doctor-patient relationship.”
“My concern is this incursion of on-site care in the schools may hamper the relationship which is fostered between family, the child and their pediatrician or family practice doctor,” McDowell said.
“The doctor-patient relationship that’s built through the years is an important part of the expression, ‘It takes a community to raise a child.’We should not diminish or bypass the pediatrician or family doctor visits seeking care for physical, mental or emotional health care services, as the goal should be continuity of care with a trusted professional as they continue their journey into adulthood.”
Linda Arnos told the board that she hopes they will discuss potential alternatives to the school-based health clinic with MarillacHealth.
Tom Keenan identified three concerns: costs for the clinic, especially if such clinics are eventually added to other District 51 high schools; most principals’ lack of training in managing health clinics and the burden that would be added to their jobs; and what he called “anecdotal at best” evidence of the effectiveness of clinics that MarillacHealth has provided so far.
Speakers, including Anna Elliott and Cindy Ficklin, expressed disappointment that the language of the 2021 bond for a new GJHS, which received 65% of Mesa County voters’ support, didn’t specify that MarillacHealth’s clinic was included in the plan as an add-on alternative.
“Unlike the 2019 school bond, the 2021 bond language was clear: there were no provisions or plans for another project, such a medical clinic on the campus site. Because of that, the 2021 bond campaign received overwhelming approval from 25,000-plus ‘yes’ votes,” Elliott said. “Marillac has no standing asking for an exclusive-use structure on campus, free from rent and utility payments with a built-in supply of student patients within the building,” he added.