The potential addition of a MarillacHealth school-based health center in the new Grand Junction High School was the hot-button topic during the audience comments portion of Tuesday night’s Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education meeting.
The divide between supporters and opponents of opening a new school-based health center was essentially right down the middle.
“I know there are individuals who will speak on whether it’s a proper role for the school district to have health clinics inside schools. The answer is yes, unless we’re a community that doesn’t care about the mental health of our youth,” said Jose Luis Chavez. “When we look at the social determinants of health, some of the items we need to focus on are depression, stress, anxiety and social (connectivity).... You know as well as I that Central High School’s wellness center saved at least one person from taking their life. That is enough reason to have a wellness center not only at Junction High School but in all of our high schools. If it’s not, then as a community, we really need to take a look at how we feel about mental health issues with our youth.”
Later during audience comments, a Central High School student said she wouldn’t be at the meeting without the help of the school’s Warrior Wellness Center, which is operated by MarillacHealth.
She said the clinic has helped her substantially with her social anxiety and her fears of surgery for her issues with pain.
Local pediatrician Patrice Whistler also advocated for a school-based health center at Grand Junction High School.
“We do have students who don’t have a primary care physician. I would love for all of them to come to a pediatrician or a family doctor, but some don’t. We have student-athletes who might get a quick injury and need to be seen on the field,” Whistler said.
“The school-based health clinics are really important. It’s also OK for kids 12 and up to choose their own mental health provider without parent permission if need be in the state of Colorado. That’s the law so our depressed kids can get services. We have one of the highest suicide rates in the whole country and the state of Colorado here in Mesa County in adults as well as kids, and we don’t even know why.”
However, other speakers pushed back on the idea of a school-based health center at Grand Junction.
“I thank you on this medical center for not just jumping in and making decisions just based on heart but on principles when it comes to our kids,” said Christy Anderson. “The shiny package looks and sounds amazing; it’s when it’s unwrapped that the questions come. What are we agreeing to? I know that in education, we believe in early intervention. Why wait until high school? Why not teach families how to advocate instead of enabling them?
“Community leaders have some excellent ideas around how to help at the elementary levels as well. That’s the true definition of early intervention. Families — not only kids — need these resources. Regarding the current center (at Central), is it true that 1,300 combined students, parents and staff were a consensus out of 22,000 students and families? Is parental consent a one-and-done at the beginning?”
Other speakers who expressed that the district should maintain their focus on delivering quality education to students instead of taking on medical responsibilities and bringing an outside entity into the new school included Peter Hosburgh and Tom Cherin.
explusions continue to rise
The district saw 55 expulsions throughout the 2021-2022 school year, and the first half of the 2022-2023 school year nearly matched that number alone.
There were 51 expulsions across the district between the start of the fall semester and Dec. 31.
Nineteen high school boys were expelled: eight for possessing dangerous weapons, four for drugs or controlled substances, three for felony assault and three for other violations.
One boy was expelled for having alcohol.
Fifteen high school girls were expelled: six for drugs or controlled substances, five for felony assault, three for other violations and one for possessing dangerous weapons.
Fourteen middle school boys were expelled: four for drugs or controlled substances, four for felony assault, one for possessing dangerous weapons and five for other violations.
Finally, three middle school girls were expelled, with one for drugs or controlled substances and two for other violations.
There were 17 expulsions in the first half of the 2021-2022 school year, meaning fall semester expulsions tripled this year.