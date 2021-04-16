Just as the Board of Education was wrapping up it’s special meeting on the Grand Junction High School bond measure Wednesday night, it was thrown a curveball.
Should officials choose an option that would keep the existing gym instead of building a new one, it could create some uncertainty for their application for the Building Excellent Schools Today (BEST) Grant. The BEST program offers competitive grants that can go to schools to help pay for things like new buildings.
Essentially, the board’s application was based on a scenario that replaces the GJHS gym. But the other two scenarios the board is considering would cut the cost of the bond by either $4 million or $6.4 million and leave the gym in place.
Applications for the grant were due in February, a deadline the district met. But the board that grants the funding meets in fewer than 30 days.
“You would need to send me a revised plan, revised detailed budget and revised program plan for me to send to the board explaining the change,” Julia Fitzpatrick, northwest regional program manager at the Colorado Department of Education told the board. “It can be done, the timing is just really awkward. I think it’s risky.”
Fitzpatrick said that it’s possible that the change wouldn’t bode well for the district’s chances to add that confusion to the board, but she stopped short of saying anything certain.
What’s certain is that District 51’s application is one of 45 for the BEST Grant this year, according to CDE documents.
The district requested just under $10 million in grant funding.
The district would need to get the revised documents explaining the change to Fitzpatrick and the BEST board by next week at the latest. Decisions are made on May 19 and applicants have two minutes to present their case to the nine-person board.
Andy Stine, director of capital construction at the Colorado Department of Education, said this isn’t the first time the board has seen a GJHS proposal, so familiarity could help their case.
The grants are intended to help support projects that emphasize health, safety and security in buildings.
Each board member grades the applicants.
“Then the applicants are ranked based on how well they match those standards,” Stine said.
The board is expected to make a final decision on which scenario to adopt at the school board meeting on April 20 at R-5 High School at 6 p.m.