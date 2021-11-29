It began as a Facebook group of neighbors trying to help each other during a once-in-a-century global pandemic.
In the 20 months since that beginning, volunteers with Grand Junction Mutual Aid and its nonprofit offshoot Mutual Aid Partners have worked to weave a network of support for the community. It’s needed now more than ever as people struggle to wade through the personal and professional loss from the pandemic, one of the founders says.
“Many of the people who come to us are families that haven’t had to access these before,” said Stephania Vasconez, executive director and founder of Mutual Aid Partners.
Many of these people now find themselves in need because they lost jobs during the pandemic.
“The effects of the pandemic are far-reaching, and even though Mutual Aid started as a direct response to the pandemic, we’re seeing that people need help adjusting to the new now.”
The work began as a Facebook group called Grand Junction Mutual Aid, founded by Jacob Richards. The economic turmoil from the pandemic has left many struggling to meet basic needs, so the group is a forum where someone can ask for a donation of anything that isn’t monetary.
Mutual Aid has evolved alongside the needs of older adults, connecting people with appropriate resources. All of that with the goal of establishing a secure network of services in the Grand Valley.
“We hear stories of people getting one-day bus passes, but what if they need to take the bus for work? A day pass is a band-aid for a broken arm. Instead, we’ll work to get them a month pass,” Vasconez said. “We need to build something sustainable so that people don’t fall through the cracks and have the resources they need to pick themselves up.”
Another service takes place every Tuesday — Mutual Aid Partners’ distribution day.
Mutual Aid Partners, volunteers and a slew of other organizations gather in the parking lot of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Grand Valley, 536 Ouray Ave., to assist anyone who stops by. Think of it as a farmers market that offers services for people in need. There are no qualifications to receive the services, Vasconez said.
“This isn’t a charity. It’s a community gathering and exchanging resources,” Vasconez emphasized. “I think we’re building the system. We need to ask how we can tap into the resources that are already existing and work together to make sure people have what they need.”
The most recent distribution day was chilly, so about 30 bundled-up volunteers assembled food stations for people to take home a turkey for Thanksgiving, and a hot meal and beverage station for anyone wanting to warm up.
There were also volunteers cutting people’s hair and passing out cold-weather gear.
Patty Diekman was among the volunteers handing out sack lunches, and she has been helping Mutual Aid since the beginning.
“I’ve been making lunches, and that need has increased because of the number of volunteers. So I figured people can take these sack lunches for the road, while they have a hot lunch here,” Diekman said. “I can’t not help people, it’s a compulsion. Everybody here is like that. We wanted to help others, but we also needed help ourselves. That’s why so many people jumped in.”
Pooka Campbell of the group Solidarity Not Charity, volunteers her time and talent on many Mutual Aid Distribution Days to offer free haircuts.
Vasconez encourages people to go to the Facebook group
“Right now, people want to give, So be specific about what you need. You can’t ask for money, but if you need something like baby diapers, baby food, you’d be surprised how many people will want to help.”
Vasconez said the number of people coming to the distribution days peaked in December 2020. She also said that this year to date, the number of people coming through is probably a bit smaller, but it’s hard to judge with the holiday season just beginning.
But, that also tells her that people are learning of the other services out there.
“Almost two years into the pandemic now, the community is coming out stronger than ever. I think Mutual Aid, for a lot of us, has given us purpose and that positive outlook that there’s such good in the world and that people are good,” Vasconez said.
“People want to give back, and this is a great outlet for that and to show people that we care.”