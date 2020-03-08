The Colorado Court of Appeals last week reversed a conviction in a 2017 Mesa County criminal case, setting up a new trial
The court ruled the defendant should have been allowed to represent himself at trial. While the appeals court acknowledged the trial court dealt with a “difficult defendant,” it felt he should have been better advised that his behavior would result in an attorney being appointed for him.
Paul Alex Lavadie was found guilty of felony menacing with a real or simulated weapon, aggravated robbery as a crime of violence and misdemeanor theft. In his appeal, Lavadie argued the trial court violated his constitutional right to represent himself when it forced him to proceed to trial with appointed alternate defense counsel over his numerous objections.
According to the case background, Lavadie was accused of taking a cell phone from a victim while holding an open pocket knife and a rock.
He was charged with aggravated robbery, two counts of menacing and theft from a person.
At his first court appearance, Lavadie rejected the court’s offer to appoint an attorney to represent him.
Two weeks later, at the preliminary hearing, Lavadie responded to the court’s question if he wanted an attorney to represent him by saying,” I wish not to enter into the corporation by any means,” the court said.
When the court conducted an advisement with the defendant, he reportedly said “no, I do not understand anything,” when asked if he understood that he had the right to be represented by an attorney.
When asked by the court if he understood that if he wanted an attorney, one would be appointed to represent him, he said, he didn’t mean any disrespect but he wished “not to participate with the established corporation that is a half-truth, which makes it a whole lie.”
Later in the exchange, he told the court he doesn’t “do corporation,” and when pressed about getting an attorney, who would be trained in the field and a great help in preparing and representing his defense, he said he didn’t want to participate and that “the lawyering craft… was created only to represent the corporation.”
The court found he didn’t demonstrate he could properly represent himself and when it was announced a public defender would be appointed for Lavadie he interjected “did I do something wrong(?),” according to the appeals court.
At the next court date, Lavadie was held in contempt for not sitting down and was removed from the courtroom. The public defender appointed to Lavadie withdrew and advisory counsel was appointed to the case, though Lavadie reportedly insisted that the advisory counsel was not his attorney.
Again, Lavadie asked to represent himself in the case but the court found “nothing new to indicate anything has changed.”
At two subsequent hearings and on the first day of trail, Lavadie requested to represent himself and was denied.
Following his conviction, Court of Appeals agreed with Lavadie that his Sixth Amendment right to self-representation was violated.
The court argued the trial court should have conducted a thorough and comprehensive inquiry on the record to determine the defendant’s awareness of charges and possible punishment.
The trial court did not expressly tell him that his unresponsiveness and failure to provide responsible answers would result in an attorney begin appointed to represent him, according to the Court of Appeals.
It felt the trial court should have explained better that his refusal to give appropriate answers to the advisement questions and his uncooperative conduct would result in the court denying his request.