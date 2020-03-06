Cory Thompson pleaded guilty to wire fraud in federal court in Grand Junction on Wednesday, admitting to a scheme devised to defraud a victim out of millions.
In a 15-count indictment, issued against Thompson in February 2019, Thompson was accused of devising a scheme in order to obtain money (investments from the victim totaled over $1.4 million) and property by means of false and fraudulent pretenses, representations and promises. The victim was not identified in the indictment or plea deal.
On Wednesday, Thompson pleaded guilty to count 12 of the indictment, charging him on violations relating to wire fraud, and while the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado dismissed the remaining counts, the entire scheme was outlined in the plea deal.
In December, 2013, Thompson entered into a business partnership with the victim to operate DACK Energy Services, which provided several services including maintenance, welding and labor for well sites in Colorado and surrounding states, according to the plea deal.
The two reportedly agreed Thompson would be the operating partner and responsible for managing work production, hiring employees, procuring equipment and establishing contracts with oil and gas companies. The victim, in turn, provided investment capital for the business.
An investigation into the invoices submitted during this time, entered by Thompson between January, 2014 and January, 2016, represented some legitimate work done by Thompson. However, most reportedly did not.
“Many of the invoices Thompson submitted were completely fabricated and did not represent any future income DACK would receive,” the plea deal read.
In several instances, Thompson hadn’t established any sort of business relationship with the companies identified in the fabricated invoices. Friends and family members were also put on the company’s payroll and separate bank accounts in the name of DACK were opened to control and conceal the income received, the plea deal said.
Much of the scheme agreed to in the plea deal was similar to and often word for word from the original indictment.
The government claimed Thompson’s conduct involved a loss of at least $1.25 million, but Thompson felt the loss was lower and requested an evidentiary hearing to address the loss amount, according to the plea deal.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Gordon Gallagher in District Court in Grand Junction on Wednesday set the matter for the June term of court. The maximum statutory penalty imposed cannot be more than 20 years. According to the advisory guidelines in the plea, sentencing will likely be as high as 27 to 33 months or as low as 12 to 18 months.