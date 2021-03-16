Brian Cohee II, the 19-year-old man accused of killing a Grand Junction man, was in court Tuesday morning for a formal filing of the charges against him.
Cohee’s attorney filed a motion that morning to move the case to juvenile court. However, Chief Deputy District Attorney Trish Mahre said they planned to file an objection.
Mahre said their objection would be that the juvenile court does not have the jurisdiction to hear the case since Cohee is 19 and legally an adult.
Judge Richard Gurley set the next hearing date for May 6. Cohee has been charged with first degree murder, tampering with evidence and tampering with a deceased body.
Friends and family of the victim, Warren Barnes, 69, were in attendance at the hearing. Many who knew Barnes have spoken out since his death on the positive impact he had on the community.
Barnes, a homeless man, would often sit near downtown Grand Junction reading. Business owners in the area said he was often helpful to them and his presence is missed.
Cohee told police he had targeted the homeless community when he was planning the murder. He allegedly killed Barnes on Feb. 27 and dismembered the body bringing parts home with him.
A family member discovered the remains in a plastic bag in Cohee’s closet and called the police leading to Cohee’s arrest.