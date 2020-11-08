A ballot measure to increase sales taxes in Delta County to benefit law enforcement passed overwhelmingly, according to unofficial results from last Tuesday’s election.
The measure, Ballot Issue 1A, passed with nearly 60% of the vote.
Known locally as Back the Badge, the measure is to increase the county’s 2% sales tax to 2.8%, with the additional money going to the Delta County Sheriff’s Office and the four police departments in the county.
A similar measure last year, which asked for a full 1% sales tax increase, failed to pass by only 216 votes.
This year’s attempt passed with 11,161 county voters approving it, and 7,548 saying no.
Under the proposal, which is expected to raise about $2.7 million a year, the sheriff’s office would get 52% of that money.
Otherwise, the Delta Police Department would see 31% of it; Cedaredge Police Department, 7%; Paonia police, 6%; and the Hotchkiss Town Marshal’s Office, 4%.
The campaign to get the measure passed did have some issues.
Last month, the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announced that it was investigating the campaign supporting it for possible violations of campaign finance laws.
That campaign had been using law enforcement offices to help get the measure passed, including telling citizens who wanted to display yard signs to come to those offices to pick them up.
The campaign also was using government-sponsored social media sites to push for its passage.
Both are in violation of Colorado’s fair campaign laws.
Delta Sheriff Mark Taylor said he pushed for the tax hike to help him and the other law enforcement agencies retain deputies and officers, saying the departments often lose them to more well-funded police departments and sheriff’s offices that pay more.