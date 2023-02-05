In response to what it says is misinformation being spread about its land use code, Delta County sent out a press release Thursday clarifying the form and function of the county’s land use code.
The Delta County Independent reported that a Jan. 25 planning commission meeting regarding updating the land use code was cut short after some disruption by those in attendance.
“Some argue that having any type of regulation infringes on private property rights,” the release states. “Federal, State, and local governments are afforded the authority to establish laws and policies. General-law counties, like Delta County, have powers that state law expressly or implicitly authorizes, so Counties function as an extension of the State to implement certain State regulations.”
The release states residents have been making incorrect assumptions about what the land use code does and doesn’t do.
The release clarifies that a land use code governs what property owners can use their land for, depending on how the land is zoned (residential, commercial, etc.). The code also clarifies what types of reviews people must go through for different land uses and variances. This is different from something like a building code, which governs how buildings must be built.
Delta County’s land use code was adopted in January 2021. The county is now updating the code to remove some ambiguities, the release states.
“Experience has demonstrated that neighbors don’t always get along,” the release states. “This can lead to neighbors taking matters into their own hands, which we know can escalate delicate situations to sometimes hostile and dangerous situations that the Sheriff’s Department then is required to rectify or the courts get involved, at the very least.”
The land use code is interpreted and enforced, in various roles, by the county planning department, county commissioners, planning commission and board of adjustment.
“What the Planning Department and the Commission are trying to accomplish for the community is to protect our lands from serious violations, including health violations and legal conflicts, received from complaints from other residents,” the release states.