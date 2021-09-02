Delta County reported three new West Nile Virus cases Wednesday, bringing the county’s number of cases of the mosquito-transmitted disease to six this year.
The county has been identified as a national West Nile Virus hot spot, according to a Delta County press release.
According to the release, the new reported cases are a woman in her 40s from near Delta, a woman in her 80s from near North Fork and a man in his 60s from near North Fork.
“As we enter into September, we encourage all Delta County residents to continue to be vigilant in taking preventative measures against West Nile Virus as September has historically been a high reporting month for West Nile Virus cases,” the release stated.
Generally, about one in five people infected with West Nile will become mildly ill and one in 150 will become seriously ill, according to the release.
According to the release, symptoms usually manifest 3 to 15 days after someone is bitten by an infected mosquito.
Residents can prevent West Nile by draining standing water, avoiding the outdoors during dawn and dusk, using an effective bug repellent, dressing in long sleeves and pants and keeping open windows tightly screened, the release said.