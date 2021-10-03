As western Colorado awaits the frost that will stymie mosquito populations until spring, Delta County continues to see a curiously high incidence rate of West Nile virus cases.
According to area health officials, Delta County is a known national hotspot for West Nile virus, a conclusion that is supported by government data.
So far this year, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, there have been 116 reported West Nile cases in Colorado, including 72 hospitalizations and five deaths.
Delta County has reported 16 cases and one death, making it the state’s leader in per-capita West Nile cases. The 16 cases represent 13.8% of cases in Colorado, despite Delta County having less than 1% of the state’s population, according to 2020 census numbers.
The only county in Colorado that has reported more cases than Delta County is Larimer County, with 18.
Nationwide, the only county (among states that report county-level data, which doesn’t include South Carolina, Virginia and Maryland), that has reported more cases than Larimer County is Maricopa County in Arizona, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Maricopa County has a population of about 4.5 million.
Delta County has the highest incidence rate of West Nile virus per capita in the U.S. for counties with more than 10 cases in 2021, according to preliminary data from the CDC.
This season’s numbers continue a trend in which the county has found itself one of the worst areas for West Nile over the past several years.
Delta County was also highest per capita for West Nile among counties with more than 10 cases in 2020, according to preliminary CDC data, when it was the only county in Colorado to report more than 10 cases.
And in 2019, Delta County reported 30 cases, according to the CDC, more than any county in the U.S. except Maricopa County and Los Angeles County.
So why does Delta County have not only a higher West Nile rate than other areas of the country, but much higher rates than neighboring areas in western Colorado?
Greg Rajnowski, Delta County environmental health director, said it’s not surprising Delta County has more mosquitoes because of the lack of a countywide mosquito mitigation district.
Delta County is served by two mosquito control districts: The Delta Mosquito District No. 1, which covers the area around Delta and the southern portion of Orchard City, and the North Fork Mosquito Protection District, which covers the Hotchkiss and Paonia area.
Part of the problem with West Nile in Delta County is the mosquito districts only cover a portion of the county, but mosquitoes don’t just stay in those areas.
“More than one third of Delta county has zero mosquito control including Crawford, Lazear, many areas of Hotchkiss, Rogers mesa, Powell mesa, middle to upper Hanson mesa, etc. Delta District #1 serves a large area, but not Cedaredge, Surface Creek, or the Grand Mesa,” a message on the North Fork Mosquito Abatement District’s website from July, 2020, read.
“Where are the mosquitoes at? Wherever people are at,” Rajnowski said. “Mosquitoes travel and people travel.”
Of the areas in the rest of the county, Rajnowski said, Cedaredge contracts to “fog” for mosquitoes three times a year.
“Fogging” for adult mosquitoes is considered to be a less effective treatment than mitigating larvae. The town of Cedaredge did not respond to a request for details about its mosquito mitigation efforts.
Rajnowski said he doesn’t know if there are any mitigation efforts in Austin, Eckert, Crawford, Orchard City or the Gunnison Gorge area.
Because of the patchwork nature of mosquito control in Delta County, officials don’t know if the mosquito mitigation is actually hitting the mosquito hotspots, Rajnowski said, and that probably won’t change unless there’s more money available to create a countywide mosquito district that won’t leave gaps in coverage.
“Just because we’re doing trapping and mitigation along the confluence (where the Gunnison and Uncompahgre Rivers meet), doesn’t mean they’re going to stay there,” Rajnowski said.
“I mean, mosquitoes travel,” he said.
For example, Rajnowski said, a mosquito in the area of the confluence of the Gunnison and Uncompahgre rivers could travel anywhere from a couple hundred feet to a few miles, and go outside the range of the mosquito district’s purview.
If the county had a larger mosquito district, Rajnowski said, there would be more ability for surveillance then mitigation, instead of focusing on mosquito traps.
Rajnoswki, who has been on the job since January, is working toward creating a larger mosquito district, but at this point it’s unclear where the funding can come from. He’s scheduled to talk to the Cedaredge Town Council early next year, but there are a lot of people to rope in to the discussions and they all have other things on their plates.
“We’re all busy,” he said. “Too much to do, not enough people.
“Ideally, moving forward I’d like to see us pursue a countywide strategy, instead of just counting traps here in the Delta area,” Rajnowski said.
That would allow the county to bring some areas that don’t have mosquito mitigation into the fold, Rajnowski said.
“Hopefully in the coming year we can all be a little more coordinated and a little more effective,” Rajnowski said. “It’s like anything: if we had $1 million, what we could do, right?”
“At some point, someone is going to have to fund it because we’re getting hammered,” Rajnowski said.
BENEFITS OF COORDINATED EFFORTS
One person who can speak to the advantages of having a large mosquito district is Tim Moore, Grand River Mosquito Control District manager, whose district covers the Grand Valley and has mosquito traps in a triangular area with points at Island Acres, Mack and Whitewater.
The Grand River district has had one mosquito pool test positive for West Nile virus so fat this year, but no cases have been reported among humans in Mesa County.
Because the Grand River district is so large, Moore said, it can treat all the necessary areas where mosquitoes might be found, whereas smaller districts with fewer resources might have trouble.
“We’re able to get to wherever the mosquitoes are, so that’s very helpful,” Moore said.
SKELETON CREW
Other issues that Delta County has faced range from difficulty getting dry ice for their mosquito traps to staff turnover at the mosquito districts, slowing the process of getting mosquitoes to the state lab for testing and logging results, according to Rajnowski.
“We’re vastly under-resourced,” Rajnowski said.
Sometimes, Rajnowski said, the health department will find out about a human West Nile case before it finds out about a mosquito pool with West Nile because of delays with getting mosquito pool test results.
The data lag from the state lab is a huge problem right now, Rajnowski said.
“It’s hard to combat this when you don’t have the staff to do the identification and the surveillance and the mitigation,” Rajnowski said.
The mosquito districts have also found another obstacle to their work: the COVID-19 pandemic.
A message on the North Fork Mosquito Abatement District’s website read: “Due to the current COVID-19 emergency, the North Fork Mosquito Abatement District is maintaining compliance with all state mandates. This requires operating at a reduced crew level. What does this mean for the District residents? Every resident MUST police their own property for mosquito activity. Priority is being given to known early activity sites, mainly public areas, irrigated fields, culverts and storm drains, and commercial areas of towns. NFMAD is severely underfunded, and covers a vast terrain of 50 square miles. The District is surrounded by areas with zero mosquito control.”
A request for comment was not answered by the district, but the district’s answering machine message noted the district was operating with a “skeleton crew” because of COVID-19.
The Delta County Mosquito Control District No. 1 website noted mosquitoes do not carry COVID-19. The district did not respond to requests for comment.
According to the Colorado State University Extension, West Nile virus was first detected in the United States in 1999, and first detected in Colorado in 2002. Cases have been reported in Africa, Europe and central and western Asia.
About one in five people who contract West Nile become ill, and about one in 150 of those become seriously ill.
Locally acquired West Nile cases have been reported in every state except Hawaii and Alaska, according to the CDC, and West Nile’s spread depends on factors like mosquito and bird populations, human behavior and environmental factors.
Typically, Colorado has about 100 West Nile cases each season, which runs from May through October, according to the state health department.
There are several counties in Colorado where it’s more common to see West Nile cases, according to the department, including Delta County.
According to the CSU Extension, control efforts are mostly directed at mosquito larvae, with breeding areas treated with insecticides.
Adult control, known as “fogging,” occurs in areas where West Nile has been detected in mosquito pools.
Larvae mitigation is much more effective than fogging for adult mosquitoes because it hits the source of the mosquito propagation, Rajnowski said.
Moore said his district’s workload is about 90% larvae mitigation and about 10% fogging.
Fogging is always done at night to avoid people and bees, and never done with people around, Moore said.
According to the CSU Extension, a 50% decrease in an adult mosquito population is considered successful for fogging, but the mosquitoes that are killed will be replaced quickly.
“The killing effects of the fog only last for an hour or two. Mosquitoes that are killed are replaced by others that have flown in from untreated areas or that have emerged from breeding sites after the treatment,” the CSU Extension’s website stated.
Public notice is required before fogging for mosquitoes, according to the CSU Extension.
PROTECT YOURSELF
In the meantime, Rajnowski stresses the four D’s to ward off mosquitoes until the season ends.
The four D’s stand for Drain standing water, use effective bug spray such as those containing DEET, stay inside during times when mosquitoes are active such as Dusk, and Dress in long sleeves and pants.
Residents should follow these guidelines until mosquito season ends, which is generally with the first frost.
“This is the time to be preventative when you go outside,” Rajnowski said.