Sheriff Mark Taylor and Undersheriff Quinn Archibeque recently presented Sgt. Travis Lackey with the Sheriff’s Office Lifesaving Award for serving with respect, integrity and compassion, with details of Lackey’s heroic action shared with the Board of County Commissioners and fellow deputies and dispatchers.
Lackey encountered a suicidal man on the evening of July 31 after dispatch was notified of a suicidal male in possession of a handgun.
Reports to dispatch advised that the man’s wife was holding him down to prevent him from hurting himself.
Body camera video shows Sgt. Lackey and two deputies approach the man and woman, who was pleading with her husband to put down the gun.
The man then quickly raised the gun to his head when he saw law enforcement. Lackey, without hesitation, tackled the man and disarmed him.
Lackey’s quick thinking saved this man’s life and possibly the man’s wife because of her close proximity.
It was also reported that Lackey later comforted the man’s wife and explained how her husband would receive the help he needed.
The man later wrote to Taylor, Archibeque and Lackey to express his sincere appreciation for Lackey’s actions that day.
In the letter, the man expressed his gratitude to Lackey and went on to say that he was able to attend his granddaughter’s wedding and enjoy that celebration.
Sheriff Taylor also recognized a former K-9 officer and the dog’s handler.
Sgt. Keith Sanders was presented with a Sheriff’s Commendation for K-9 officer Oxx.
After nine years of service to the Montrose and Delta county communities as a K-9 deputy trained in narcotics, suspect tracking and apprehension, Oxx retired from duty last month.
Oxx then died of cancer Oct. 19. The K-9 deputy was remembered as a gentle giant of a dog who could comfort sick children in a hospital and pose for photos with children, but was ready to work at a moment’s notice.
Also at the commission meeting, the board voted unanimously to pass a resolution to elevate Delta County 911 dispatchers to the status of first responders in Delta County.
Previously, the federal government’s Standard Occupational Classification System classified 911 dispatchers as “office and administrative support” professionals, which includes secretaries, office clerks and taxicab dispatchers.
The commissioners and Sheriff Taylor felt that the role of 911 dispatchers was more important because they fill a critical role in public safety and homeland security, and the work they do far exceeds merely relaying information from the public to EMS, fire and law enforcement.