Delta County officials are working on playing a role in 77-year-old Montrose resident William Babbel’s efforts to upgrade a flagpole along U.S. Highway 50, a move aimed at ensuring Babbel’s project long outlives the man himself.
The county is in discussions with Babbel and the Bureau of Land Management about being named in the right-of-way permit the agency has agreed to grant so Babbel can erect a 20-foot flagpole in Delta County on the east side of the highway between Grand Junction and Delta. The site is across the highway from where an American flag now flies from a shorter pole near the well-known “Christmas tree” blue spruce.
Babbel had wanted to place a taller flagpole where the current one now stands, so it could be lit at night with the lights being less prone to vandalism. But the BLM offered him the other location instead because the current flag was erected by someone without a permit, and also within the Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area, and trying to properly allow a flagpole there would have entailed an involved and potentially costly process to amend the area’s resource management plan.
The BLM agreed to grant Babbel the permit for the new location earlier this month, with the understanding it will be removing the pole from the nonpermitted site once the new pole is up and its flag flying. And Babbel has been moving forward on the project at the newly approved site, for which he said he has “$1,000 worth of flagpole ordered already.”
But one aspect of the right-of-way permit language has given Babbel pause. It requires payment of annual rent of $247, and Babbel said the language indicates the flagpole would be removed if the rent is not paid. For Babbel, this raises near-term concerns, as he’s not in the best of health. He’s said he’s now on his second artificial heart valve, and 9.5 years into the estimated average 10-year life of that valve, and for various reasons he doesn’t expect to be undergoing surgery to have it replaced.
“I know I’m not going to be around (for long),” he said. My doctor says ‘you’ve got one good year and one bad year and that’s it,’ ” Babbel said.
The question of what happens to the flagpole after Babbel is gone led him to approach Delta County Commissioner Mike Lane, who took an interest in the issue, leading to the county looking into what it might be able to do. The flagpole site is in Delta County, close to the Mesa County line.
“We want to help with this and make sure we can get this resolved,” said Robbie LeValley, the Delta County administrator. “… Commissioner Lane is very interested in making sure this happens.”
She said the discussions with the BLM and Babbel involve the possibility of the county holding the special-use permit. Greg Larson, manager of the BLM’s Uncompahgre Field Office in Montrose, said the BLM issued Babbel the right-of-way offer, and for the county to hold the permit would require amending Babbel’s application so the offer can be made to a different party.
“That is definitely something we’d be happy to work with him on,” Larson said.
Larson said he knows there has been a lot of conversation, including with the county, on the matter.
Just where those conversations might lead remains unclear; Babbel said his understanding was that the county would be essentially a co-signer on the permit, with the permit remaining in his name. Whatever ultimately is arranged, Babbel is thrilled the county is showing a willingness to play a role in the flagpole project.
“It’s a great thing and I hope it’s going to go through,” Babbel said.
The permit requires payment of an annual rental fee of $247. Babbel said he has told the county he will pay the first two years of rent.
Under what’s being discussed, the county expects to be responsible for paying the rent in the longer term.
“We’ll go ahead and honor the annual fee on it,” Lane said.
Larson said he’s guessing the BLM already has some other right-of-way agreements with Delta County.
“We work very well with them,” he said.
Lane said he likes seeing the current flag and the Christmas tree when he drives by. He noted that the effort to erect the new flagpole is being undertaken by a veteran who served in Vietnam. Lane said it will stand as a memorial to veterans.
“It would be kind of nice to see that and see that we appreciate living in America, and to thank all of the women and men of the Armed Forces for their service,” Lane said.