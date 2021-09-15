The Delta County Health Department announced Tuesday the county’s first death from West Nile Virus this year, a woman in her 60s.
The department also announced there have been four new West Nile cases discovered, and two new positive mosquito pools.
The latest announcement brings Delta County’s West Nile case count to 10 on the year, and there have been four positive mosquito pools identified near north Delta, according to the health department.
According to the health department, one in five people infected with West Nile will become ill, and one in 150 will become seriously ill.
September is one of the months when West Nile activity is highest in Delta County, according to the health department.
To combat West Nile, the health department recommends residents drain standing water, avoid being outdoors when mosquito activity is high, wear bug repellent and dress in long sleeves and pants.
MENACING ARREST
A man wanted on felony menacing charges since January was arrested on Tuesday.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Levi Hamlin and thanked the community members who sent in tips. An arrest warrant for Hamlin was originally issued on Jan. 4, 2021.