The drivers behind a proposed 472-acre solar energy farm proposed for the Garnet Mesa area of Delta County are going to try again after the Delta County Commissioners voted down the project last month.
Commissioner Don Suppes was the lone vote in favor of a limited use permit for the solar farm at a special meeting March 2, but commissioners Mike Lane and Wendell Koontz voted against.
The project had previously received conditional approval from Delta County’s planning commission.
Guzman Energy CSO Robin Lunt and Delta-Montrose Electric Association CEO Alyssa Clemsen Roberts released a statement Thursday saying the organizations will try again with the project.
The statement read:
“Guzman Energy and DMEA have jointly agreed to revise the permitting proposal for the Garnet Mesa solar project and resubmit it to the Delta County Board of County Commissioners for consideration and approval.
“We are confident that by working together with Delta County residents, we can address the concerns raised at the last permitting review, including agricultural and irrigation questions. The revised proposal will work to ensure the Garnet Mesa solar project is beneficial for all Delta County residents, as well as all DMEA members.
“We look forward to building a project that bridges Delta County’s agricultural heritage with a new energy future.”
Suppes told the Colorado Sun that Delta County’s electrical grid is already under stress and the county could be in trouble if new sources of electricity aren’t found.
However, Lane and Koontz voted against the project after concerns were raised about the loss of agriculture land.
Koontz and Lane later reiterated their concerns about losing the agricultural land to a solar farm to the Delta County Independent.
Guzman Energy representatives told the commissioners the farm would be able to generate enough energy to power 18,000 homes.