Work to replace a historic bridge over the Gunnison River on Colorado Highway 92 has begun.
Work started this week on the bridge, which is located on at mile point 6.42, just east of Delta and east of the Highway 92 junction with Colorado Highway 65, according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Traffic impacts are expected to be minimal, according to CDOT, since a temporary bridge will allow motorists to continue using Highway 92.
The project includes repaving a section of the highway with that work expected to be done next summer.
The new bridge is expected to be finished in November 2022. CDOT said the bridge work and paving are both scheduled to minimize impacts to detour traffic from the U.S. Highway 50 Little Blue Creek Canyon Safety Improvements project that is located between Montrose and Gunnison. The new bridge will be a three-span concrete girder structure with two sets of concrete piers and will span the Gunnison River at the same location as it is today.
The total proposed bridge span length will be shortened by roughly 17 feet and raised to meet distance requirements from the deck to the waterline.
The new bridge is designed for a 100-year lifespan and will include two 12-foot lanes, two 10-foot shoulders and standard bridge railing.
The existing 383-foot, three-span steel bridge was built in 1938. The 82-year-old steel truss bridge has both structural and functional deficiencies, making it eligible for funding through the Statewide Bridge and Tunnel Enterprise, which finances, repairs, reconstructs and replaces designated bridges meeting specific criteria.
The SBTE is funded through vehicle registration fees.