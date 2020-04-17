Sonic has a new job thanks to COVID-19.
The super speedy, bright blue hedgehog will open the screen at the Tru Vu Drive-In, 1001 Colorado Highway 92, in Delta on Friday, April 17, and entertain an audience staying inside their cars, but all likely thankful to spend a couple hours out of the house.
When theater operators Jim and Jane Lane announced on Facebook in early April that the Tru Vu would open — gates open at 7:30 p.m. with the film beginning about 8:45 p.m. — they received a barrage interest.
“I’m so excited. I love going to movie theater/drive in and have been losing my mind …,” commented one person.
“The little glimmer of normalcy is refreshing,” another person wrote. ”Hopefully, everyone stays safe and healthy and has a good time.”
Keeping everyone safe while taking in “Sonic the Hedgehog” at Tru Vu is Jim Lane’s intention.
A list of rules was created for those attending a movie at the Tru Vu in order to get approval to open from the Delta County Health Department. “I’m quite sure they will have someone out there to make sure we do it right,” Lane said.
“We’ve told them that absolutely there is to be no congregating of people and if they do so we will have to ask them to close,” said Ken Nordstrom, environmental health director for the Delta County Health Department.
Among the Tru Vu’s rules, which are listed at mydeltamovies.com, is the requirement that everyone remain inside their vehicles and that there is one parking space between all vehicles. Setting up chairs outside a car or in a truck bed will not be permitted.
In addition, “we’re not putting the speakers out because they are a contamination issue,” Lane said.
Instead, the movie’s audio will come over the FM airwaves, and Lane strongly recommended that people bring along a portable radio to avoid having their car radio run down the the battery.
“Batteries always give out when you need them most,” Lane said.
Batteries as well as restroom availability were two reasons why the Tru Vu will show a single feature instead of a double, he said.
Many people can sit for two hours without needing to use the restroom, but not for four or more hours, he said.
The drive-in’s restrooms will be open, but those who need them will have to call the concession stand and arrange to get the key. An employee must sanitize the restroom after each use.
The concession stand will be open with a limited menu — nachos, popcorn, candy and drinks — that can be viewed at mydeltamovies.com. Those who attend are encouraged to write down their order along and their phone number on a piece of paper and give it to the parking attendant when they arrive.
The concession stand will call when the order is ready to be picked up. One person from the car can go to the concession stand to get the order — please bring a recycled tote or grocery bag to carry the order — which will control the flow of people in the area, Lane said.
If things go well, he wants to expand the menu offerings to include hamburgers, hot dogs and more.
The concession stand situation is really no different than picking up food at a restaurant and eating it in your vehicle in the parking lot, Nordstrom said.
“We viewed it more as a take out food operation that happened to be showing a movie,” he said.
“We felt like the risk (related to COVID-19), as long as they adhere to the social distancing rules, we think the risk is low,” he said.
Since the drive-in is open air and unconfined, “it’s way safer than going to the grocery store,” Nordstrom said.
Lane is hopeful things will go smoothly as the Tru Vu features “Sonic the Hedgehog” through Monday and any hitches that do come up can be worked out before it reopens Friday, April 24. From that point on, he plans to alternate between showing family friendly films one night and a film that appeals to a more grown up audience the next night.
But just to be able to be open is good since like many other businesses, “we haven’t had any revenue for months,” Lane said.
Tru Vu tickets cost $8.50 per person age 12 and older and children younger than 12 get in free. Tickets will be sold for just half the drive-in’s 130 parking spaces, and since tickets recently became available at mydeltamovies.com they have been “selling like hot cakes,” Lane said.
Tickets, if still available, also can be purchased at the Tru Vu’s entrance and both cash and credit cards are accepted, he said.
Editor’s note: The Star Drive-In in Montrose will remain temporarily closed until a future date.