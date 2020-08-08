A Delta man has been ordered to pay more than $4,600 in fines following his conviction for illegally shooting a deer at night on a public road in 2017. As a result he may eventually lose his privileges to hunt and fish in the state.
Richard Wyatt, 40, was sentenced June 29 in Montrose after pleading guilty to willful destruction of wildlife, a felony, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
He was also convicted of hunting without a license, reckless endangerment and shooting form a public road.
The conviction stemmed from an incident that reportedly occurred on Nov. 4, 2017, in a rural area near Cedaredge.
According to the investigation by Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers, Wyatt and his wife were driving around that night looking for an animal to shoot. The two spotted a buck standing on Ward Creek Road, blinded it with their truck’s headlights, and Wyatt reportedly go out of the passenger side door and shot it in the head. Their two children were also in the vehicle, CPW reports.
A man who lived close by was following them in another vehicle and reported to law enforcement what happened.
The dead buck was found the next day on another witness's property. After getting a license plate number from one of the witnesses, police contacted Wyatt and his wife, who reportedly admitted what they had done.
Wyatt had been convicted previously of deer poaching incidents in 2000, 2004 and 2007. No charges were filed against his wife.
Without the help of the public, this case may never have been solved, according to wildlife officials.
“We’d like to thank the public for their help in catching this poacher,” CPW and Wildlife Officer Cody Purcell said. “Killing and abandoning big game is one of the most egregious offenses in wildlife law, and I’m so thankful for the public’s help in chasing down and identifying Wyatt’s vehicle. Good witnesses are invaluable to catching poachers like Wyatt.”
According to CPW regulations, any person convicted of a wildlife offense must appear for an administrative hearing to determine if his/her hunting and fishing privileges will be suspended. Any suspension of hunting and fishing privileges in Colorado will be honored by all 49 member states through the U.S. Wildlife Violator Compact. No date is set for Wyatt to appear for a hearing.