The combined Hotchkiss and Paonia High School now has a name, a mascot and a color scheme.
Nearly two months after approving the merger of the two schools, the Delta County School District Board of Education on April 15 signed off on the North Fork High School Miners and their black and red colors.
The board unanimously approved the new high school branding, which was selected based on an extensive community input process and presented to the board by Assistant Superintendent Kurt Clay.
The effort to rename the school follows the board’s February decision to combine the Paonia High School Eagles and the Hotchkiss Bulldogs as a result of dwindling enrollment.
Clay presented the results of a community survey to rename the school, which began with accepting submissions for names and mascots that were then winnowed down by a committee of students and community members before a shortened list went out for a vote.
The early round of submissions included names for the high school like Landsend, Mt. Lamnborn and Needle Rock and the early proposed mascots ranged from Screaming Prairie Dogs, to Yetis and Beagles — a possible nod to the merging of the two high school mascots.
After the initial winnowing process, Clay explained, the finalists for the high school names included Fire Mountain, North Fork and West Elk with Miners, Wolves and Outlaws all in consideration for mascots. The color schemes were chosen through the same process.
Those options went out to the community and students for ranked-choice voting, with the student vote being more heavily weighted, Clay told the board.
“We told the students that they would get a 75% piece of that, so we multiplied their vote by three,” Clay said. “So in other words, every student vote counted as three and every community vote counted as one.”
Almost 900 community members voted in the poll, overwhelmingly favoring the North Fork Miners moniker. In the student results, of which there 273 votes, the West Elk Outlaws came out on top but not enough to surpass the community vote even after factoring in the weighted student-vote advantage.
“It does bring it closer together, but the North Fork Miners is still the overall winner,” Clay said.
The board approved the name selected by the vote total with little discussion, applauding the community for their work.
“They’ve made their wishes known and we need to respect that,” Board Member Linda Ewing said.