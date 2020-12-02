Grand Junction Fire Department firefighters responded to a trailer fire in the 2900 block of Orchard Avenue at 3:53 a.m. on Sunday. All occupants were able to evacuate, although one dog and one rabbit died in the fire.
When Engine 2 and Truck 6 arrived at 4:04 a.m., crews entered the home and extinguished the fire, which was out at 4:17 a.m. The origin and cause of the fire is under investigation.
Grand Junction Fire Department responded with Truck 6, Engine 1, Engine 2, Ambulance 2, and a Battalion Chief. Mesa County Sheriff’s Office responded and assisted with scene safety and traffic control.
Delta police arrest man, 52, for eluding
The Delta Police Department attempted stop a vehicle stop about midnight on November 30, but the driver allegedly eluded the officer at a high speed. The driver came to a stop in the driveway of an address in the 300 block of East Seventh Street and ran inside, the Delta PD reports.
Officers cleared the residence and apprehended several individuals, including the driver, later identified as Thomas Morfin, 52, of Delta.
Morfin was arrested and is being held on a $10,000 bond at the Delta County Jail for alleged charges of vehicular eluding, obstructing government operations, among other charges.
RV registration for parks is now online
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is making it easier for folks to register recreational vehicles.
There is a registration page at www.cpwshop.com/home.page that people can use to register online. Call 303-297-1192.
For those who have not registered online, CPW has dedicated a web page that explains all facets of the process.
Here are the registration dates and all allow a 45-day window to renew before expiration for recreation vehicles.
Boats: Jan. 1- Dec. 31
Off-highway vehicles: April 1- March 31
Snowmobiles: Oct. 1 – Sept. 30
Out of state users also must have a Colorado OHV permit or a non-resident snowmobile permit. Colorado honors an out-of-state boat registration for 60 consecutive days.
