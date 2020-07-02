Delta hosting fireworks
with some restrictions
The city of Delta will hold a fireworks display at Confluence Park on Saturday.
The July 4 display was finalized after the city of Delta granted a permit to the Delta County Fire Protection District No. 1.
Delta referred to Gov. Jared Polis’s recent public health order, which states the following: “Drive-in events such as theaters or fireworks displays are authorized to operate above the 10-person gathering limit so long as the participants remain in their vehicles ….”
Confluence Park will be closed from Friday at 10 p.m. until Sunday at 2 a.m. Only authorized personnel will be allowed in the park. No one is allowed in the park and restrooms are closed during this time.
The city is encouraging people to remain home or to remain in vehicles during the fireworks display. Also, motorists are requested to not block streets or park on the highway.
Teen held in shooting death of stepdad
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Authorities say a teenager shot and killed his stepfather as the man fought with the boy’s mother during a camping trip in northern Colorado.
Routt County Sheriff Garrett Wiggins says the 14-year-old boy shot his 57-year-old stepfather in the back with a .22-caliber rifle in the Buffalo Pass area Saturday night.
Investigators say nearby campers told them the mother and stepfather had been arguing all afternoon and appeared to have been drinking. According to law enforcement reports, the mother was trying to leave the campsite with her son to go to Steamboat Springs when the man pushed her to the ground and got on top of her.
Wiggins says the son saw the confrontation, fired a warning shot and then shot his stepfather when the fighting continued. The boy called 911, and the man was flown to a hospital in Loveland, where he died. Steamboat Pilot & Today reports the family is not from the Routt County area.
Police kill burglary suspect in Durango
DURANGO — Police in southwestern Colorado shot and killed a burglary suspect who opened fire on an officer at an auto parts store.
The Durango Herald reports police went to the store on Main Street early Wednesday after being alerted by a security alarm. Police surrounded the store before the suspect shot at an officer through the glass front doors of the business. The officer returned fire, killing the suspect, who has only been identified as a man in his 30s. Cmdr. Ray Shupe says this is the Durango Police Department’s first officer-involved shooting since 2000.
Climber killed near Boulder identified
BOULDER — Authorities have released the name of a hiker who died after falling about 30 feet near the summit of a mountain peak south of Boulder.
Boulder County sheriff’s officials say a thunderstorm stranded 23-year-old Gavin Caruso, of Springfield, Illinois, and his 19-year-old girlfriend on South Boulder Peak the evening of June 24. The woman was seriously injured when she fell on slippery rocks while coming down from the summit, and Caruso fell when he tried to help her.