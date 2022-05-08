Daniel Maez, a resident of Basecamp, Delta’s managed homeless camp, didn’t really want to move there at first.
The camp is a dirt rectangle in the city’s old horse arena west of downtown containing maybe 15 tents, plus three picnic tables.
Maez, 62, said he became homeless after an apartment fire, and even though he got some assistance from friends and organizations like the Red Cross, had been forced to sleep outside in Grand Junction for three or four nights.
“I got tired of that, and I wanted to find a campsite where I didn’t have to hide,” Maez said, noting the pressures to relocate when camping in the Grand Junction area.
Maez got a ride to Delta, and on the advice of a friend, eventually made it to Basecamp.
“Packing up and moving was wearing me out,” said Maez, who at the time had been staying at Basecamp with his dog, Buddy, for about five days. “What I like is I don’t have to pack up any more.”
Basecamp opened in October in the Horse Country Arena west of downtown Delta, a property that is owned by the town. The camp has had up to 19 people staying there at a time so far, Delta City Manager Elyse Casselberry said.
“Honestly it was working really well until just recently,” Casselberry said, referring to some hiccups in late March.
Casselberry said feedback from the Delta Police Department, Parks Department and Public Works has been positive, with the departments reporting they dealt with fewer issues than normal related to the unhoused population over the winter.
“Basecamp offers us some opportunity to ensure the unhoused community has a place to rest year-round. We are working toward improving our other laws so that we can try to better address issues that arise around the city. The benefit of Basecamp to our Police Department and Parks Department is that it provides a centralized location for our unhoused community. As such, police and parks have seen a drastic decrease in the number of incidents outside of Basecamp throughout our community,” the city said in a recent press release.
There have been concerns with junk and trash, public health concerns, some fires and an assault, Casselberry said.
The recent problems from Basecamp “happened very quickly,” Casselberry said. “It kind of got out of control.”
In response, the city is restricting fires and tightening restrictions around junk accumulation, Casselberry said.
The city recently relocated the camp within the same property in order to clean up the space. The new spot is larger and farther back from the road.
SAFE ENVIRONMENT
“By and large, it has worked,” Casselberry said.
“It got crazy in here a couple times, but that’s to be expected,” Maez said. “I feel safe right here.”
Maez said he and his neighbor had been looking out for each other, although they had just had a dispute that made him consider leaving the camp.
“All in all, I’m happier here than I was in Grand Junction trying to hide somewhere and sleep,” Maez said.
Animal control officer Sam Ellison was there on a recent afternoon passing out peanut butter and jelly sandwiches that had been donated by a local church.
“People donate things all the time,” Ellison said.
Maez said people coming around with food is not particularly common, but it does happen.
People have to sign in and register if they want to stay in the camp, which is coordinated by Delta’s Homeless Prevention Coordinator Cara Hadley.
Delta’s other option for unhoused people is the Abraham Connection, a 32-bed overnight shelter run by volunteers, which averages about 25 people a night during the winter.
Abraham Connection Board Member Joyce Cockroft said the camp is a good alternative for people who don’t want to follow the overnight shelter’s rules.
Those rules include abstaining from drugs and alcohol on the premises, doing chores and community service, and following a case management plan.
Over the past several years, Delta has seen a rise in the unhoused population, Casselberry said, and last summer the town reached a tipping point with people camping on Main Street, so the town started looking for solutions.
One driving force behind Basecamp was the Main Street business community, which had been upset about unhoused people hanging out near their businesses, Cockroft said.
“The city felt like they had to do something,” Cockroft said.
One thing city staff have heard is before you can address the greater problems behind homelessness, you have to have somewhere for people to stay, Casselberry said.
Other agencies across Colorado are exploring similar programs.
La Plata County commissioners recently agreed to purchase a little more than an acre within Durango city limits for a managed camp.
Casselberry said La Plata County’s camp, which has been in the works for some time, was one of the inspirations for Basecamp.
The Colorado Legislature is considering a $45 million plan to turn a rural campus near Watkins in Arapahoe County that formerly housed teens in the criminal justice system into a recovery campus for homeless people.
People could stay there for up to two years and receive mental health treatment and job training.
Casselberry emphasized that Basecamp is a temporary place for people to stay while the town looks for long-term solutions.
“Ultimately, we hope to come up with solutions that address the issues that affect the unhoused community,” Casselberry said. “Having a temporary campsite cannot be the long-term solution.”
Casselberry said the process to identify those solutions is underway, with outreach to other agencies and finding gaps and solutions to fill those gaps.
The main issue people are seeing in the unhoused community is mental health, Casselberry said.
“It is really clear mental health is one of the starting points we need to be talking about,” she said.
Casselberry said costs for the camp have been fairly minimal, including porta-potties and waste management, and costs the city has always incurred dealing with the unhoused population, like staff time for Emergency Medical Services and law enforcement.
The city has been able to use a lot of existing fencing and trash cans in the camp, Casselberry said.
At the camp, Ellison asked Maez to take Buddy off a nearby picnic table. Maez protested, saying other dogs might attack Buddy.
Ellison also told Maez about an upcoming registration, spay and neuter event he could take Buddy to.
Maez said he would like to get Buddy registered, but he didn’t know about neutering him.
“We don’t need more puppies running around,” Ellison said.
“I don’t know if I could put him through that,” Maez said. “I wouldn’t want it to happen to me.”