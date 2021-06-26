Delta cases ID’d in Delta County
Two cases of the Delta COVID-19 variant have been identified in Delta County weeks after the new variant arrived in Mesa County.
The Delta County Health Department on Thursday confirmed that, through sequencing of test samples, the Delta variant, which was first identified in India and has no relation to the county, was identified in two Delta County COVID-19 cases.
The Delta variant has been identified in 30 Colorado counties, according to a press release from Delta County Public Health. Officials warn it’s considered significantly more transmissible than the first detected Alpha variant of COVID-19, and is associated with increased severity. To date, 75% of all COVID-19 cases in Colorado are derived from the Delta variant.
“What we learned about this variant from Mesa County is that the younger population is at heightened risk to get infected,” Delta County Public Health Director Karen O’Brien said in the release. “Vaccination is the most effective way to prevent illness and the spread of this virus.”
Director of recycling is honored
The head of Mesa County’s solid waste and sustainability division was honored this month with Recycle Colorado’s “Recycler of the Year” award.
Jennifer Richardson, Mesa County solid waste and sustainability division director was recognized for her work on the Western Slope that included implementing an app-program for reducing waste; co-hosting a radio show and podcast on ways to reduce waste and her work on Mesa County’s composting facility, according to a Mesa County press release.
“I am honored to have received this award,” Richardson said in a press release. “I am so fortunate to be able to advocate for Mesa County on sustainability and waste reduction on a statewide level and be a strong voice for our county’s waste diversion issues.”
Recycle Colorado is a nonprofit that works throughout the state to advance waste diversion infrastructure while also focusing on local policies that target waste reduction and recovery.
Colorado man’s wife is missing
DENVER — The wife of a Democratic political strategist from Colorado is among those missing in the condo building that partially collapsed outside Miami.
Michael Stratton told Denver’s KDVR-TV that he was talking on the phone with his wife, Cassondra Stratton ,early Thursday morning around 1:30 a.m. when the building collapsed.
“She described that the building was shaking and then … the phone went dead,” said Stratton, who flew to Florida after learning of the collapse.
He described his wife as “the most fun full of life person you could ever meet.”
Stratton, who works in both Denver and Washington, has spent decades working with Democrats in Colorado, including the campaigns of Sen. Michael Bennet and former Gov. John Hickenlooper. He also worked in the administrations of former presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton.
Stratton was at the reunification center set up near the collapse site Friday, a spokesperson for Stratton’s law firm, Lara Day, told The Associated Press.
DA: Sordid photos spurred killing
Thirteen-year-old Dylan Redwine stumbled on photos of his father dressed in women’s underwear, wearing a diaper and eating feces during a family road trip in 2011, Dylan’s older brother testified Wednesday during the murder trial for Mark Redwine, who is accused of killing his son in 2012.
The accidental discovery severely damaged Dylan’s relationship with his father, Cory Redwine testified.
Prosecutors argued during opening statements Monday that Redwine killed Dylan in a rage after Dylan confronted him about the compromising photos, which were shown in court Wednesday.
Redwine’s defense attorneys said the photos have no connection to Dylan’s death and suggested that Dylan ran away from home and was killed by a mountain lion or bear.
His remains were found a few miles from his father’s house in 2013.
Dylan, his father and Cory Redwine were on a road trip in 2011 when Dylan found the photos while using his father’s computer, said Cory Redwine, who is about eight years older than Dylan. While their father slept in their shared hotel room, the siblings looked at the photos in a locked bathroom, and Cory snapped photos of them on his phone.
“He was pretty disgusted,” Cory Redwine said of Dylan’s reaction.