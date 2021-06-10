The Delta variant of COVID-19, formerly known as the India variant, has “taken hold” in Mesa County, according to Mesa County Public Health Director Jeff Kuhr.
Kuhr said Wednesday there were 125 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in the county, which likely represents only a portion of the total number of cases.
“It’s not going away,” Kuhr said of the variant named after the Greek alphabet, not the Western Slope town.
The Delta variant is 50% more contagious than the original COVID-19 strain, Kuhr said, and the county is seeing more cases of it among those aged 11-20.
Kuhr estimated there are seven variant COVID-19 strains present in Mesa County, but the Delta variant poses the biggest threat right now.
“This is the one I think we need to protect ourselves against,” he said.
The Delta variant has contributed to a rise in outbreaks in Mesa County.
On Wednesday, Mesa County Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard reported 20 active COVID-19 outbreaks, whereas Kuhr said at one point in April there were only two.
The county sent out a public health alert Wednesday warning residents about the spread of the Delta variant.
The alert recommends unvaccinated residents to avoid crowds, wash hands regularly and wear masks.
Mesa County’s two-week case count stands at 760, according to the dashboard, including 62 new cases reported Wednesday. Forty-three are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, of which 40 are Mesa County residents.
VACCINATIONS TO PROTECT AGAINST VARIANT
The best way to protect against the Delta variant is to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Kuhr said.
“People have become disinterested in the vaccine and this is not the time,” Kuhr said.
Kuhr said some residents have asked the health department to consider bringing back a mask mandate and/or close businesses, but neither of those options is on the table.
“Getting vaccinated is how we’re going to get past this thing,” Kuhr said.
Kuhr said he hopes people consider getting vaccinated in order to help the community, as if they’re not vaccinated they could infect someone who is high risk or someone too young to be eligible to receive the vaccine.
Vaccines are currently approved for those age 12 and up. Possibly infecting a child “really feels like a risk anyone shouldn’t want to take,” Kuhr said.
A study showed the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is 88% effective against the Delta variant, Kuhr said. He said he thought the other available vaccines would be similarly effective against the variant.
Mesa County’s vaccination rate is the lowest of the 15 most populous counties in Colorado, Kuhr said, and dropping.
According to the health deparment’s COVID-19 dashboard, 43% of Mesa County residents have received at least their first dose of the vaccine, and 38% are fully vaccinated. The goal is 70% of residents.
People who aren’t vaccinated are making up the majority of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths, Kuhr said.
“Mesa County is an anomaly,” he said. “We are getting hit hard and we are getting hit with this Delta variant.”