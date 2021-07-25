Results from Country Jam’s positive COVID-19 cases have led Mesa County Public Health to believe the delta variant is not as widespread as previously thought.
So far, 38 COVID-19 cases have been reported among those at Country Jam, and all 38 were sequenced to check for variants.
Only four cases have come back as the delta variant, Mesa County Public Health Director Jeff Kuhr said, which means the variant might not be as widespread as he first thought.
Mesa County Public Health has been estimating 90% of new cases have been the delta variant, but it might not be quite that many, he said.
“I’m glad we sequenced everyone at Country Jam because that gives us a clearer picture overall of where we are with delta,” Kuhr said.
Mesa County was where delta first popped up in Colorado, Kuhr said, which brought some attention to the county, but that fact hasn’t harmed Mesa County’s reputation because delta has spread to a lot of places.
“Realistically, one way or another, delta was coming,” Kuhr said.
Places with lower vaccination rates, which would include Mesa County at 42% fully vaccinated, are certainly being hit harder by the variant, Kuhr said.
Because of the low vaccination rate, he said, Mesa County is looking at achieving herd immunity through a combination of those vaccinated and those who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies.
That number stands at about 78% of county residents, Kuhr said.
The question is how long do people have some kind of immunity after they’ve had COVID-19. The number of reinfections in Mesa County stands at 75, Kuhr said, and public health is monitoring for a surge in reinfections but isn’t seeing it so far.
The average number of new cases in the county has been declining overall, Kuhr said, but Thursday the county reported 62 new cases, which is a pretty big day.
Hospitalizations have also been declining, with 23 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, all county residents.
Kuhr said the decline is encouraging, as one of the main objectives of the response to COVID-19 has been keeping the pressure off the health care system.
A lot of cases in the county have come in outbreaks at workplaces and congregate settings, and a lot of the outbreaks listed on the county’s COVID-19 dashboard are repeats.
For example, Grand Villa and the Mesa County Jail are both experiencing their third COVID-19 outbreaks, according to the dashboard.
That’s frustrating, Kuhr said, because when there is an outbreak at a workplace or congregate setting Mesa County Public Health sends a team to make sure the outbreak doesn’t spread to other organizations or settings.
“When I see a single agency repeat, it’s an indication they’re not doing anything to reduce their risk after that outbreak,” Kuhr said.