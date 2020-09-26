A Delta woman was sentenced to probation and a hefty restitution amount for her role in a case involving theft of government property.
Maranda D. Fraze, 27, was sentenced Thursday to four years probation and to pay $194,210 in restitution to the U.S. Department of Energy for theft of government property.
Fraze, who initially pleaded not guilty, was charged last February with theft of government property by the U.S. Attorney’s office in Denver in a complex scheme to defraud the Western Area Power Administration (WAPA), an agency within the DOE, of government funds.
Fraze, who changed her plea to guilty in July as part of a plea deal, is the first of eight defendants to face charges in the case, which was investigated by the DOE’s Office of Inspector General based on tips from alert WAPA employees in Montrose.
The fraud scheme was masterminded by a former WAPA contractor who is accused of recruiting Fraze and several others in a criminal enterprise that diverted nearly $1 million intended for legitimate government purchases.
Fraze, who was described by her attorney at sentencing as a “pawn,” apologized for her actions and accepted full responsibility for her part in the crime.
According to the U.S. Probation Office’s pre-sentencing report, Fraze was involved in an intimate relationship with an older married man, who manipulated Fraze to commit the crime.
In addition to probation and restitution, Fraze is required to complete 50 hours of community service during her first year of probation.
WIRE FRAUD CASE
In another federal case, two individuals, including a Chinese national, were sentenced for wire fraud in a scheme to falsify education credentials to obtain massage therapy licenses.
Yongbo Shen, also known as Kevin Shen, age 49, who is originally from China and currently from Massachusetts, was sentenced to serve 15 months in prison for his role as the leader of the scheme. Co-defendant Marla Daniels, age 51, of Oklahoma City, was sentenced to serve three years probation, including eight months of home detention.
According to court documents, between Feb. 16, 2015, and March 3, 2018, Shen and Daniels fraudulently obtained questions and answers to the exam that Colorado requires for applicants to become a massage therapist.
With the help of others, Shen then caused the questions and answers to be translated from English to Chinese — essentially creating an unauthorized question and answer key — or cheat sheet — for the examination. As part of the scheme, Shen then distributed the cheat sheet to multiple applicants for a fee. This allowed otherwise unqualified applicants to pass the test and provided them with an unfair competitive advantage over others.
Daniels and Shen also created and issued multiple bogus diplomas, which falsely certified that certain applicants for the state license had successfully completed the requisite 500 hours of instruction and training from a massage therapy program and had graduated from the Majestic Massage Therapy school. As part of the fraud, Shen worked with Daniels to help create and falsify course transcripts and diplomas.
Shen would submit applications for massage therapy licenses to the State of Colorado Department of Regulatory Affairs on behalf of applicants.
“Falsifying credentials, regardless of the industry, is criminal, and those responsible will be held accountable,” said U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn. “The defendants in this case certified unqualified individuals to practice massage therapy, leaving those who use those services vulnerable.”