A Delta County woman convicted on multiple charges in 2019 won herself a new trial, but is to face all those same charges again.
Katherine Susan Griswold had been convicted on criminal impersonation and false reporting for using her sister’s name instead of hers when pulled over by police.
She also was convicted of obstructing a police officer when she resisted officers’ efforts to remove her from her vehicle during a traffic stop, and driving with a restrained license for three prior DUI convictions.
Her court-appoint attorney tried to argue that the court erred by refusing to dismiss several jurors who expressed a bias based on her prior DUI convictions, that there was insufficient evidence of criminal impersonation and that the criminal impersonation and false reporting charges violate her rights against double jeopardy.
A three-judge panel agreed that one juror should have been dismissed, but that there is sufficient evidence to proceed in a new trial with all the charges against her.
One of those charges, for which she was not found guilty, was for DUI. Had the jury found her guilty of that, it would have been her fourth DUI conviction, and a felony as a result.
The jury bias issue arose when charges against Griswold were read to prospective jurors, which included letting them know that Griswold had three prior DUI convictions. As a result, her defense attorneys asked if any juror would be prejudiced by it, and one said yes.
“Defense counsel challenged several jurors for cause, including Juror S.B., on the ground that the jurors had indicated they ‘would think it was more likely that the defendant was guilty of DUI in this case’ because of her prior convictions,” Judge Elizabeth Harris wrote in the ruling, which was joined by Judges Matthew Grove and Jose Martinez.
“If, after further explanation and examination, the court is convinced that the juror will follow the law and be impartial — in other words, if ‘rehabilitative efforts’ prove successful — the juror should not be dismissed,” Harris added. “But when a prospective juror’s statements compel the inference that she cannot decide the issues fairly, and no meaningful rehabilitation occurs or an attempt to rehabilitate is unsuccessful, the challenge for cause must be granted.”
The appeals judges ruled that second part was the case for this particular juror.
But because that juror was not dismissed, the court threw out all the convictions, and remanded the case for a new trial.