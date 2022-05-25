The three Democratic candidates running to be their party's nominee in the November election for the 3rd Congressional District spent more time attacking U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert than each other at a forum Wednesday night hosted by the Mesa County Democratic Party.
The candidates, Sol Sandoval, Alex Walker and Adam Frisch, all said Boebert, who is running in a GOP primary race of her own against state Sen. Don Coram of Montrose, is more interested in boosting her own star power than in representing the expansive district.
"Since the election of Donald Trump and Lauren Boebert, the number of times I've been called a f— in this district is more than I have ever been called in my entire life (because) Lauren Boebert and Donald Trump's presence in our democracy has emboldened a hateful streak," Walker, who is gay, said.
"She did not win her home county of Garfield, Rifle or Silt, so she is weak," added Frisch. "Do not think that loud and embarrassing is strong, nor that kind and thoughtful and compassionate is weak. She is weak and she's going to lose and that is something everyone should repeat 20 or 30 times before they go to bed."
Beyond Boebert, the three candidates answered a wide range of questions on topics that are important to Democrats: unions, climate change, drought, gun regulations and the economy.
Sandoval, who lives in Pueblo, said that as the daughter of immigrants, a single mother, a social worker and a community organizer, she had spent 20 years learning the needs of people in the district.
A long-time Pueblo County Department of Social Services worker, Sandoval said she's had years of experience working with people in the district who struggle to make ends meet, and wants to see the district represented by someone in Congress who can help bring in more federal aid, rather than someone who rejects such aid and then later touts bringing it in.
"I announced within a month of Lauren Boebert being in office (of her candidacy)," Sandoval said. "Listen, I'm exhausted with you. The circus has already taken a toll on us. I'm not running because I'm going to pick fights on the internet. It is time we that we elect someone that is an adult, who's experienced and understands what families are going through."
Walker burst onto the campaign in a dramatic fashion last February, releasing a graphic video in announcing his candidacy that features feces dropping on voters heads, representing what he said was Boebert's unending BS.
Like Sandoval, Walker is a Colorado native who lives in Avon as a software engineer.
He is openly gay, and separated himself from the Republican Party that his family supported when he was growing up, saying that party no longer represented his views or values.
"It's ironic that Lauren Boebert is our congressperson, and I blame a very vocal minority of local idiots for that, but not all people who voted for Donald Trump are idiots," Walker said. "Did the whole district move out and a bunch of homophobes move in? No. Now, we think that everybody we live next door to is a monster. We are not as divided as social media wants us to believe. I'm running because I'm tired of us being turned into a bunch of hateful, fearful people by a vocal minority of terrorists."
Of the three candidates, only Frisch has previously been elected to public office, serving on the Aspen City Council for eight years until 2018.
Now, Frisch is a businessman, running a residential design and build firm. He's also worked as an investment consultant and had been involved in the home health care and RV park businesses.
As such, Frisch said his business experience is what's needed to help others in the district succeed in their endeavors, including helping people who work in the oil and gas industry to transition into new careers, particularly to renewable energy jobs.
"One of the biggest problems that I think the Democratic Party has had in this energy conversation is that a lot of men and women who work in the oil and gas industry, in the coal industry, fully are aware of the changes that are happening," Frisch said. "The problem is that the loudest voices coming from D.C. have been incredibly demeaning to a lot of rural America, especially those who are working in the oil and gas industries. I will not demean anyone for putting food on their plate for their family. The Democratic Party just needs to treat people with a lot more respect who still are in that business."
According to their latest campaign finance reports filed with the Federal Election Commission, Frisch is leading the three-person race with the most money — $1.7 million — but only about $230,000 of that money came in donations from individuals. The rest, $1.5 million, was in a loan to his own campaign.
All of the $800,000 that Sandoval has raised so far this year were from individual donors, while Walker trails with only about $129,000.