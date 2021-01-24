It didn’t take long into Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s first days in office for a number of Democrats in the 3rd Congressional District to begin lining up to challenge her in 2022.
To date, half a dozen Democrats have said that they either are moderately or seriously considering a bid for the seat, one that Boebert won last fall after defeating 10-year incumbent Rep. Scott Tipton in the Republican primary in June.
All of them said they were spurred to consider their own bids after watching Boebert during her first days in office, particularly because of the controversies that have surrounded her, including calls for her to resign after she challenged Electoral College results that put President Joe Biden in the White House.
“Representative Boebert seems to be more interested in performing instead of working for them,” said Sen. Kerry Donovan, D-Vail, who is seriously considering running. “She is presenting an image of the West that does not reflect the issues that are important to the people that call it home. The West is much more than Representative Boebert purports it to be.”
The chief reason behind their decisions to eye entering the race so early is Boebert’s constant tweets and remarks that they say are more about politics than policy, saying she’s done nothing to advance issues important to the district, such as water, agriculture and the region’s economy.
Instead, Boebert has repeatedly pushed Second Amendment issues even though there are no pending bills addressing that constitutional right, continuing to rail against a so-called “stolen election” for former President Donald Trump even though there’s no evidence to support it, and defending her actions when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Building on Jan. 6.
“There’s a very important thing that every elected official must do, and that is when they change from being a candidate to an elected,” Donovan said. “Those are different roles, and she is still being a bombastic candidate hoping to get President Trump to like her.”
While Democratic opposition to Boebert should come as no surprise to anyone, the freshman congresswoman has her supporters, and plenty of them.
Some say people just aren’t giving her a chance to show her stuff, saying it’s only been a few days into the new Congress, and nothing substantial when it comes to policy issues have come before the U.S. House of Representatives.
State Sen. Ray Scott, R-Grand Junction, said Boebert has good people working for her, and they’ll help her get to where she needs to be in time.
“She’s on a learning curve, and she’s going to learn what’s appropriate and what’s not appropriate,” Scott said. “We sent her there to do a job, and she needs to focus on that job and worry about things like water, energy, public lands. She’s got some really tough things she’s going to have to learn.
“The idea of stomping your feet and screaming and hollering, that might satisfy some people, but at the end of the day we’ve got some serious issues to deal with and she’s going to have to learn how to compromise and work with people to help western Colorado,” Scott said.
The fact of the matter is, Boebert is doing exactly what she said she would when she first announced her campaign in December 2019, to be the conservative counter-voice to AOC, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, an outspoken Democrat from New York.
Regardless, Boebert continues to prove the Democrats’ point, saying she seems more concerned about making a national name for herself instead of advocating for those things important to her constituents.
Case in point: On Thursday, Boebert introduced her first three bills, none of which are expected to go anywhere.
Those bills would overturn Biden’s mask order on federal property, holding the World Health Organization and China “accountable” for the advance of the global pandemic, and barring Congress from spending any money in relation to the Paris Climate Agreement until the Senate ratifies it.
She continued to call that agreement a treaty, when it actually isn’t and doesn’t require ratification.
“Joe Biden took an oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution,” Boebert said in a statement. “If he wants to keep it, he must transmit the job-killing Paris agreement to the U.S. Senate for ratification. Unilaterally entering the Paris agreement was wrong in 2016 and it’s wrong now.
“Responsible energy production supports more than 230,000 Colorado jobs,” she added. “The Paris agreement puts these jobs at risk and will increase energy costs. Four dollars per gallon gasoline, here we go again.”
CONGRESSIONAL VACANCY?
There are several people in the district, primarily Democrats, who continue to call for Boebert to resign, or, barring that, for the U.S. House to oust her over unproven allegations that she had something to do with helping the Capitol insurgents, something Boebert has strenuously denied.
However, that would require a vote of two-thirds of the House, the threshold needed to oust one of its members. That total would require at least 67 Republicans to join with the 221 Democrats. For that to happen, clear and convincing evidence would be needed, something state Rep. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon, said seems unlikely.
Roberts, one of the Democrats considering challenging Boebert in 2022, said it’s more likely Boebert will face a primary opponent instead, someone from her own party to try to unseat her like she did to Tipton.
Roberts said that’s possible because many constituents regardless of their political affiliation don’t believe Boebert has the will or wherewithal to address their individual concerns.
“I didn’t agree with Scott Tipton on a ton of issues, but one thing I did appreciate about him was that he did care about the constituents that lived in his district,” Roberts said. “Whenever somebody contacted me looking for help and I realized it was a federal issue, I had no problem sending them to his office. I have absolutely no confidence that I can send a constituent to congresswoman Boebert’s office and that they would get help.”
Former state Rep. Gregg Rippy, R-Glenwood Springs, who now serves as president of the Garfield County FML District, said that while it won’t be him, he, too, wouldn’t be surprised to see a fellow Republican challenge Boebert in 2022.
“As of now, I’d say the odds are pretty good,” Rippy said. “Maybe she’ll find her footing and be better, but at this point ...”
Unlike open U.S. Senate seats, where the governor gets to select a replacement, the process for filing a vacant House seat requires the governor to schedule a special election within 85 to 100 days after that vacancy occurs, unless it’s too close to an already scheduled general election.
That process also calls for the respective parties to hold conventions within 20 days after that date is set to choose their nominee, with party chairs in each county choosing delegates. Unaffiliated candidates can petition on as long as they get at least 1,500 signatures of registered voters in that congressional district, according to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.
It’s unknown if there is any specific investigation into Boebert, but some House members, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have said any congressional members who might have helped in the pro-Trump siege on Congress should be investigated.
They are not alone. Several Colorado groups, including a coalition of 68 elected officials in several counties, towns and cities in the 3rd district, have requested the House conduct such an investigation into Boebert. A handful of those officials are unaffiliated, but the bulk are Democrats. No Republicans signed onto that letter.
REDISTRICTING
One of the reasons why some of the Democrats are only eyeing the race, rather than committing to it, is because no one knows exactly what the district will look like by then.
That won’t be known until the new Congressional Redistricting Commission completes its work by the fall.
That commission, the members for which are only now being selected, will not only have the task of redrawing the current seven congressional districts, but an anticipated eighth district.
Although that commission is charged with creating as many competitive districts as possible, there’s no way to know if the 3rd would substantially change. Currently, conservative candidates have a 6-point advantage in a district that spans from Pueblo to Durango to Walden.
“I thought I could dispatch that advantage because I’ve worked so much with Republicans,” said Diane Mitsch Bush, a Steamboat Springs Democrat who lost to Boebert last year, and Tipton two years ago. “I thought the one interesting thing in 2020 was Garfield County (Boebert’s home county). I won it with 5.7% because a lot of people there knew me, and they knew her.”
While Mitsch Bush isn’t ruling out a third bid, she’s more apt at this point to go with Sen. Leroy Garcia, a Pueblo Democrat who also is president of the Colorado Senate.
Garcia, who has expressed an interest in the seat in years past but hasn’t yet made up his mind about 2022, said the key to winning the seat for Democrats is through Pueblo, the largest concentration of liberal voters in the district.
Problem is, that county has gone for Tipton in recent elections, and Boebert lost it only by less than 0.25% of the vote, an impressive showing considering that Democrats outnumber Republicans by more than 12,000 voters.
“People in Pueblo are like people on the Western Slope. We recognize good, hard-working people who have values, roll up their sleeves and get to work,” Garcia said. “You’ve got to be one who can get the job done and who aren’t political. You don’t take marching orders from Denver or from Washington, D.C. You better be authentic, you better put in the work. For some candidates, that might make it more challenging.
“Boebert appears that way, but she also talks the big talk,” Garcia said. “She’s not going to be able to stop anything from happening in D.C., and not be able to get anything done. She can say, ‘I’m going to do this or that.’ No, you won’t. In fact, you’re showing you don’t understand the district well enough to represent it.”
Others who are eyeing the race are Rep. Donald Valdez, D-La Jara, and Glenwood Springs Democrat Colin Wilhelm, who has run several failed attempts at the Colorado House.