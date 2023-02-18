The first two candidates vying to be the Democratic Party’s nominee to face U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in 2024 agree on one main thing, unseating the two-term Republican congresswoman is the primary goal.
Adam Frisch and Debby Burnett said they announced plans to run in next year’s primary so early in the election cycle because Boebert hasn’t changed much from her first term in Congress, which they view as an embarrassment not only for the expansive 3rd Congressional District, but Colorado as a whole.
“She obviously hasn’t learned the lesson from having such a close race,” Frisch said.
“Lauren Boebert is certainly not toning down the crazy,” Burnett added. “She’s not doing what she needs to do in representing people. She’s doing what she’s always done, performative politics, which doesn’t serve the interests of any of us.”
Both said they had hoped that after Boebert barely won reelection last year, she would have learned to temper her ways in a now GOP-controlled Congress.
Not so, and the congresswoman is proud of that.
Her spokesman, Ben Stout, said Boebert has been very productive since the new Congress convened in January, and is expecting to deliver a lot more.
“The entire country watched as Congresswoman Lauren Boebert helped fearlessly lead the way in making historic improvements to how Congress operates,” Stout said.
“In just a matter of weeks since then, Congresswoman Boebert has cosponsored and helped pass six bills and authored four amendments, each one passing on the House floor with bipartisan support,” he added. “She looks forward to continuing to serve Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, regardless of whoever runs against her.”
Burnett said that Democratic voters didn’t turn out last year, in part, because few expected that the race would be so close for their votes to make a difference.
Frisch said not enough Republican voters came his way, in part, because few expected that race to be so close for their votes to make a difference.
“Every Democrat in this district should have been waiting at the mail box with a pen in one hand and a stamp in the other for that ballot to show up,” Burnett said. “We have to find every single voter in this district, red, blue, green, purple, whatever.”
Next year will be different for two main reasons, the two agree.
One, voters realize Boebert can be defeated despite a 9 percentage point advantage for conservative candidates, they said.
And two, it will be a presidential election year, when far more voters cast ballots.
Both Frisch and Burnett said they aren’t just planning to campaign on an anti-Boebert platform, although that is expected to be front and center in both candidates’ campaign, but also on why voters should chose them instead.
Frisch says he made a lot of inroads with conservative voters during last year’s campaign, painting himself as a conservative Democrat, one who doesn’t blindly follow the party line, such as favoring an all-of-the-above approach on energy development.
“Some people said they voted for me under their breath, others were more like, I couldn’t vote for you but I didn’t vote for her,” Frisch said. “Some people said they voted for her hoping that she would change, but we haven’t seen that. It’s not just anti-Boebert, but we want more people to be voting for us and not just against her. We had a combination of that last time.”
Frisch said that within the first 24 hours after relaunching his bid earlier this week, he raised more than $250,000 in campaign donation. He doubled that by the end of the week.
“The outpouring of support we have received this week is a testament to the fact that people in this district and across the nation are ready for Boebert’s angertainment circus to stop,” he said.
Burnett, too, is hoping all voters, regardless of their political leanings, will see that she understands their needs even if they don’t always see eye to eye on every political matter.
“I say climate change to a rancher or farmer, and the walls immediately go up,” she said. “But if I say, ‘What are we going to do next summer about the water situation?’ Then we can have a conversation. If people feel listened to, it’s not going to matter if I have a D next to my name or and R or a U. We have to give voters somebody to vote for, not just against.”
Frisch won a three-way race for his party’s nomination last year, going on to lose to Boebert, after an automatic recount, by only 546 votes.
Burnett failed to qualify for that primary ballot, garnering less than 22% of delegates at the district party’s assembly. Candidates need at least 30% to make the ballot.
Frisch got onto the ballot through the petition process, and plans to do so again. Burnett said she plans to do both, caucus and petition, saying she’s not trying to play it both ways, but wants to avoid not getting on should too many more Democrats enter the primary race.