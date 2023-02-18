The first two candidates vying to be the Democratic Party’s nominee to face U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in 2024 agree on one main thing, unseating the two-term Republican congresswoman is the primary goal.

Adam Frisch and Debby Burnett said they announced plans to run in next year’s primary so early in the election cycle because Boebert hasn’t changed much from her first term in Congress, which they view as an embarrassment not only for the expansive 3rd Congressional District, but Colorado as a whole.

