Nearly three dozen Democratic members of the Colorado Legislature have signed an open letter coming out against a proposed change in the state’s Constitution concerning who is allowed to vote in elections.
They say that the measure, Amendment 76, was placed on the ballot by a national anti-immigration group whose aim is to confuse newly naturalized citizens who are allowed to vote in U.S. elections.
The measure makes a change to the state’s Constitution, changing wording that says that “every” citizen has a right to vote to “only a” citizen can vote.
The Democrats, including Western Slope ones like Reps. Dylan Roberts of Avon and Julie McCluskie, whose district includes Delta County, say although that change may seem innocuous, it actually is aimed at discouraging newly minted citizens and younger voters from casting ballots.
Supporters of the measure, however, say the point behind it is to ensure that the American right to vote is kept in the hands of its citizens, adding that some areas of the nation — mainly controlled by Democrats — have recently opened their elections to non-citizens.
The Florida-based group pushing the measure in Colorado and several other states, Citizen Voters Inc., say that although the constitutions of the U.S. and most states seemingly already reserve that right to citizens, those documents are unclear when it comes to home-rule communities that can set their own election rules for local races.
That group was founded by Gina and John Loudon, members of President Donald Trump’s exclusive Mar-a-Largo Club. John Loudon is a former GOP Missouri state representative, and Gina Loudon is a member of the Trump campaign’s media advisory board and co-chair of Women for Trump.
The group could not be reached for comment, but one of its chief proponents in Colorado, Joe Stengel, a former Republican state representative from Littleton, said last fall there’s ambiguity in the state’s Constitution and in court interpretation of the definition between being a citizen or merely being a resident.
“You brought up the Colorado Constitution seems to be very clear, well, if you read it, it is not clear,” Stengel said. “What constitutes a resident, under the statue, you will see that is it up to a municipality to determine who is a resident. We are essentially taking out all of the room for error and interpretation.”
In their letter, the Colorado Democrats said the Colorado Constitution already limits elections to U.S. citizens, adding that it could negatively impact a new law that allows 17-year-olds to vote in primaries as long as they turn 18 before an ensuing general election.
“Citizen Voters Inc. has been working state-by-state to implement similar constitutional amendments as part of a larger national anti-immigration movement to spread unfounded and xenophobic narratives that undocumented people are fraudulently voting in elections,” the Democrats wrote. “It is a direct attack on Colorado’s youngest voters and our immigrant community members, as it amounts to voter suppression.”