The bivalent booster vaccine that was formulated to fight against omicron variants of COVID-19 is now available in Mesa County.
The rollout of the vaccine began last week, and since then, Mesa County Public Health has seen high demand for it — enough to reopen its vaccine clinic at its Grand Junction office at 510 29½ Road.
“We had over 1,000 people reach out in interest before we started administering it last week,” said Sarah Gray, communications specialist for Mesa County Public Health. “Every single dose we receive is being used. We’re filling all of our appointments at our vaccine clinic. We’ll be seeing 100 to 300 people a day, and we’ll continue to order as much vaccine as we can to meet the demand.”
According to MCPH, nearly all cases of the coronavirus in Mesa County currently involve the BA.5 omicron variant. The bivalent booster is a mix of two versions of the vaccine, allowing it to specifically target or protect against omicron variants.
People may receive the bivalent booster if they’ve completed their primary series of shots and it’s been at least two months since they last received a COVID-19 vaccine. Anyone age 12 or older is eligible to receive the vaccine.
The clinic will be open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Vaccines are available at the vaccine clinic by appointment only.
Those seeking a booster must present their vaccination card at their appointment. Those who have lost or misplaced their vaccination card will be assisted by staff in creating a new one based on their records.
“If you’re not able to get an appointment at a time that works for you at our vaccine clinic, you can check with your local pharmacy for the bivalent booster,” Gray said.
“If people are at the clinic to get their booster, they will be able to walk into the public health clinic to get the flu vaccine, as well. It’s a one-stop shop.”