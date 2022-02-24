The first Democrat has jumped into the race for House District 55, a seat left open when GOP Rep. Janice Rich opted to vie for the Colorado Senate instead of running of re-election to the Colorado House.
That candidate, Grand Junction attorney Damon Davis, is to make his announcement official today.
“Damon Davis grew up in Mesa County and has been practicing law here for over 19 years,” his press release on the announcement said Tuesday.
“He has spent that time being an advocate for ordinary people and their voice in court,” it adds. “Now, he will be an advocate for ordinary people and their voice at the Capitol.”
Davis, 46, currently works in the law offices of Killian Davis Richter & Kraniak specializing in appeals and civil matters.
He is a graduate of Palisade High School and the University of Colorado School of Law.
Although he’s currently registered as a Democrat, Davis was a registered Republican until 2019, according to state voting records.
“I am running to fight for workers’ rights, affordable home ownership, safe and effective criminal justice reform and conservation of our natural environment,” Davis said in the release. “The working and middle-class people of Grand Junction deserve a representative who will fight for them and for things that matter in their everyday lives.”
Davis would face the winner of the GOP primary, which currently pits former Grand Junction Mayor Rick Taggart against Dr. Patricia Weber, a radiologist.
House District 55 encompasses most of Grand Junction.
Rich is seeking to replace Sen. Ray Scott, R-Grand Junction, in representing Senate District 7, which encompasses all of Mesa County and a portion of Delta County. Scott is term limited and cannot run again.