Endorsements for political candidates aren’t unusual, until they are, and such is the case with the latest person to endorse former state Rep. Diane Mitsch Bush in her bid for the 3rd Congressional District.
Russell George, a former speaker of the Colorado House, has not only come out in support of the Steamboat Springs Democrat, but also is writing newspaper columns about it.
Not only is George a Republican, but he also is a native of Rifle, where Mitsch Bush’s GOP opponent, Lauren Boebert, operates a restaurant.
“We need steady leaders that will meet the multiple crises with solutions and integrity. Diane Mitsch Bush is that leader,” George wrote in an opinion piece to The Daily Sentinel, which has yet to be published. “Diane has a proven bipartisan record, which I regard as integral to good government. I know firsthand that she knows what it means to put people above their party because she has done it before.”
Nowhere in George’s comments does he criticize or even mention Boebert.
The endorsement comes on the heels of a major national political race prognosticator, FiveThirtyEight.com, moving Colorado’s 3rd CD race from tilting Republican to a toss-up. At the same time, however, several other national political pundits, such as the Cook Political Report, Inside Elections and Politico, continue to list the race as “leans Republican.”
That’s partly due to voter registration numbers, and the lack of polling in the expansive district, which is bigger than some states.
The only polls that have been made public have come from Mitsch Bush’s campaign, the most recent of which showed her 2 percentage points ahead of Boebert.
The latest voter registration numbers from the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office shows that registered Republicans continue to outnumber Democrats by more than 5%. As of the first of this month, there were more than 160,000 registered Republican voters in the district, compared to about 133,000 Democrats.
Still, it’s the unaffiliated voters who will decide the winner. With nearly 192,000 unaffiliated voters, they far outnumber both major parties.
That’s why George’s endorsement is all the more noteworthy. Mitsch Bush campaign officials hope it will help sway those unaffiliated voters to back their candidate.
“Diane has support from Republicans and unaffiliated voters across the district that are leaders in their communities,” said Mitsch Bush’s communications director, Caleb Cade. “We’ve got a strong coalition excited about her vision and plans for CD 3.”
Another way to show who’s supporting whom in the race is from campaign finance reports, but where support is going to Mitsch Bush or Boebert, and in what amounts, won’t be known until next week, when the only Federal Election Commission report between the June primary and the Nov. 3 election is due.
Last week, however, Mitsch Bush’s campaign announced that she had raised more than $2.5 million in the third quarter, more than any other candidate has done for an entire two-year reporting cycle in the history of the district. That money brings Mitsch Bush’s total donations to more than $3.6 million.
The last time Boebert’s campaign filed a campaign finance report in early July, she raised nearly $152,000, but that was before Boebert shocked voters when she defeated five-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton in the June primary, garnering her national attention. Meanwhile, the two candidates have continued to attack each other.
Boebert and the Colorado Republican Party have repeatedly accused Mitsch Bush of lying when she calls herself an independent candidate. While Mitsch Bush clearly is the Democratic nominee in the race, Boebert and Republicans are saying she’s just trying to distance herself from her own “radical” party in a district that favors conservatives.
For her part, Mitsch Bush has repeatedly criticized Boebert for saying she would protect Colorado’s pre-existing condition rights in health care, while wanting to repeal the only law that provides that, the federal Affordable Care Act.