Democrats introduce several gun bills

As promised at the beginning of the 2023 session of the Colorado Legislature, Democrats who control both chambers have introduced three bills that take aim at the state’s gun laws.
The measures would revamp the state’s red flag law, raising to 21 the age limit to own a firearm and remove certain protections against civil lawsuits against gun manufacturers.
The Democrats say the bills are needed to address a growing number of mass shootings in the state, including at a LGBTQ night club in Colorado Springs and at a grocery store in Boulder.
Republicans agree that gun violence is an issue, but laws addressing it shouldn’t infringe on Coloradans’ constitutional right to own and bear arms.
“Up until this moment, Coloradans have been free to exercise their constitutional rights to legally purchase and bear arms,” said House Minority Leader Mike Lynch, R-Wellington. “We Republicans are the only ones that are standing between these ongoing legislative assaults on Coloradans’ abilities to protect themselves, their families and their homes. The radical members of the Democrat caucus have taken advantage of their super majority to push through an anti-constitutional, anti-freedom and anti-Colorado agenda.”
The first measure, SB168, would remove what its sponsors call “an overly broad” immunity protection for gun sellers and manufacturers in civil lawsuits, saying those protections go further than those provided under federal law.
That protection allows victims who file such suits to be responsible for legal fees should their cases get dismissed.
“There’s no reason gun manufacturers should have legal protections that are rarely afforded to any other industry,” said Rep. Javier Mabrey, D-Denver, one of that bill’s sponsors, adding that such manufacturers have a role to play in keeping their firearms out of the wrong hands.
The second measure, SB169, would raise the minimum age for someone to purchase a firearm from 18 to 21, but provides for some exceptions.
Those exceptions include law enforcement officers and members of the military, antique weapon collectors, being under the direct supervision of an immediate family member and those who have completed a hunter safety course and have a hunting license.
“We lose over 600 Coloradans a year to suicide by firearm, many of whom are children, young adults and rural Coloradans,” said House Majority Leader Monica Duran, D-Wheat Ridge. “Although 18- to 20-year-olds make up only 4% of the nation’s population, they account for 17% of homicide offenders.”
The third measure, SB170, would add to the list the types of people who can petition a judge for an extreme risk protection order, which currently is limited to family members of gun owners and law enforcement.
The bill would add district attorneys and other types of law enforcement, licensed health care providers, mental health professionals and educators.
Under that law, passed in 2019, a judge can approve a temporary protection order without the subject being warned beforehand, and require that person’s firearms to be seized. Such red flag laws exist in 19 states and the District of Columbia. The National Rifle Association has supported the law in theory, but only if it includes due process rights of the gun owners, which means notifying them a restraining order has been filed before a judge approves it.
Some conservative county sheriffs have said they won’t enforce the law, but others have found work-arounds.
Here in Mesa County, Sheriff Todd Rowell has initiated a process requiring an investigation before a judge approves one to make sure a red flag filing isn’t malicious or retaliatory. There have only been four such filings in the county since the law was enacted.
Democrats have separately introduced two other measures, HB1219, calling for a three-day waiting period to receive a purchased firearm, and HB1165, a measure that would allow counties to prohibit discharging a weapon on certain private lands.
Republicans, meanwhile, had introduced HB1044, which would have prohibited enforcing any federal law that infringes on Second Amendment rights, but that bill was quickly killed by Democrats.
Lynch said Democrats are assuming too much.
“Democrats falsely believe a strong midterm election gave them a mandate to infringe on Coloradans inalienable right to live their lives without needless government intrusion,” he said. “Americans have always rejected this broad attack on our freedoms, even in the name of good intentions.”