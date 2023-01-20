Mesa County Valley School District 51’s dip in enrollment for the 2022-2023 year school year was confirmed Tuesday night — and that trend is set to continue throughout the next decade.
Shannon Bingham, a demographer with Western Demographics, Inc., presented a report on district enrollment trends and their ramifications and causes at the District 51 Board of Education meeting at R-5 High School. The district had 459 fewer students enrolled for the fall of 2022 than it did the prior school year, down from 21,328 to 20,869.
Bingham’s report also detailed an enrollment forecast for the rest of the decade, predicting that the district will lose 2,361 students by 2030 for a total enrollment of 18,508. That would constitute an 11.3% decline in enrollment over eight years.
A decline in births in Mesa County was cited as a factor — there were 1,483 births in the county in 2020, an approximate 28% drop from the peak year for births in the county since 1990 (2007) — but facility and staffing issues were also cited as major factors, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic and competition from online and non-neighborhood schools.
Consistent decreases have become a universal problem for school districts across Colorado as well as the Western United States as a whole.
trends across grades
Bingham first delved into elementary school numbers in the district, noting that 11 historically large neighborhood schools will see their enrollment fall below 300 students by 2027.
Among the elementary schools Bingham predicted to see the biggest drops in enrollment between 2023 and 2030 are Monument Ridge (638 to 290), Clifton (563 to 268), Nisley (506 to 251), Rim Rock (638 to 335) and Taylor (462 to 236).
School utilization — defined by the U.S. Department of Education as the maximum number of students that a school building can satisfactorily accommodate at one time for the particular educational program and curriculum offered — is also mostly decreasing in the district, as eight elementary schools have significantly diminished utilization in recent years and many schools will only see utilization slip further throughout the 2020s. Fourteen of 26 elementary schools will see a 10-17% decrease in utilization by 2030.
Two historically large neighborhood middle schools will fall under an enrollment of 400 students by 2027: Bookcliff is anticipated to fall from 451 students this year to 313 in 2030, and East Middle School is anticipated to fall from 438 students this year to 328 by 2030.
Out of nine middle schools in the county, five have seen significantly diminished utilization. Similar to elementary school trends, this will continue throughout the decade, as West Middle School is the only school expected to increase its utilization between now and 2030 (63% to 69%). All eight others will see decreases between one and 16%, with East’s utilization decreasing the most (64% to 48%).
High school grades are the most well-attended in the district, with 1,736 freshmen, 1,686 sophomores, 1,629 seniors and 1,578 juniors. However, declining enrollment trends throughout the district will eventually make their way to high schools, as Fruita Monument, Central, Grand Junction and Palisade are all expected to lose anywhere from 17 to nearly 300 students by 2030.
what can D51 do?
Bingham offered a few strategies for the district to consider when faced with the prospect of perpetually declining enrollment.
The first strategy suggested was to combine some of the district’s smaller schools, following moves made by other districts in Colorado to combine smaller schools into larger programs that allow these districts to more effectively staff schools and provide improved levels of service, including more varied course offerings and increased access to specialized staff for students.
The next strategy was a familiar one for a district that recently replaced Orchard Mesa Middle School and is in the process of building a new Grand Junction High School: replacing older schools.
Many school buildings throughout the American West are in poor condition because they were built in the 1950s and 1960s and have reached the end of their functional lives. Some schools in the Grand Valley are no exception.
The final strategy provided was the reconfiguration of Fruita’s grade structure, which has differed from the rest of District 51 for decades. Fruita has separate buildings for the sixth and seventh grade and the eighth and ninth grades, with the high school consisting of grades 10-12.
The district is exploring the option of reconfiguring Fruita schools to match the rest of the district, in which middle schools serve students in the sixth through eighth grades and high schools serve students in the ninth through 12th grades.
The change could normalize Fruita to the rest of the district and result in more stability for students to spend three or four years in each secondary building.
If this change were enacted, the district would add a handful of classrooms to the high school funded by a future bond election to accommodate ninth graders.
The middle school would be reconfigured into either two small buildings or one large facility housed entirely within the current eighth and ninth grade building.
stakeholder outreachBetween today and Jan. 31, Western Demographics will partner with the district for a community survey on school efficiency, school condition and, for Fruita stakeholders, Fruita’s grade configuration.
The stakeholder survey will contain five prompts: whether voters oppose or support the district continuing to replace older school buildings, combining smaller schools, transitioning Fruita schools to the grade configuration of the rest of the district, adding a small addition to Fruita Monument High School to accommodate ninth grade students and pursuing one of two approaches to a reconfigured Fruita Middle School.
After the survey is conducted, Western Demographics will provide a briefing to the district on its results and then, along with the district, host community town halls on school efficiency, school condition and Fruita’s grade configuration in early February. One will be held at Grand Junction High School and the other will be held at Fruita Monument.
After those town halls, the school board will consider its next steps.