Mesa County Valley School District 51’s dip in enrollment for the 2022-2023 year school year was confirmed Tuesday night — and that trend is set to continue throughout the next decade.

Shannon Bingham, a demographer with Western Demographics, Inc., presented a report on district enrollment trends and their ramifications and causes at the District 51 Board of Education meeting at R-5 High School. The district had 459 fewer students enrolled for the fall of 2022 than it did the prior school year, down from 21,328 to 20,869.

