Impact Fees 032023

Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

Construction on the old downtown City Market is starting to take shape with the two tall elevator cores nearly complete, but Richmark Companies said the wet spring weather has already put them behind schedule.

 Scott Crabtree

Demolition of the old City Market building at the corner of First Street and Rood Avenue has been completed, and crews are working on pouring the foundations for the two apartment buildings that will occupy the site.

The City Market closed in 2019, and the building had stood empty since.

Tags