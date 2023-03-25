Construction on the old downtown City Market is starting to take shape with the two tall elevator cores nearly complete, but Richmark Companies said the wet spring weather has already put them behind schedule.
Demolition of the old City Market building at the corner of First Street and Rood Avenue has been completed, and crews are working on pouring the foundations for the two apartment buildings that will occupy the site.
The City Market closed in 2019, and the building had stood empty since.
“It’s going really good,” Richmark Companies President of Real Estate Development and Operations Adam Frazier said of construction on the project. “Shaw’s doing a tremendous job.”
Richmark, a Greeley-based real estate development company, first approached the city of Grand Junction about doing the project.
Shaw Construction is the contractor on the 256-unit apartment complex, dubbed “The Junction,” which broke ground on the demolition in December.
Richmark is shooting for a January, 2025 opening, Frazier said, but is hoping to move that forward if possible. The contract Richmark signed with the city specifies the company has 29 months after the start of construction to finish the project.
Frazier said the project is about 30 days behind schedule because of soil conditions, both because of the wet spring Grand Junction has experienced and because of conditions that were already present.
“There’s a lot of history buried under that parking lot,” Frazier said.
Currently, crews are working on pouring concrete building pads for both buildings, Frazier said. Two concrete elevator cores have already been poured, and several stairway cores still need to be poured.
Once the concrete is all poured, things should start moving pretty fast, Frazier said.
“Overall, our construction/design team has been great,” Frazier said.
When finished, the complex will be a mixture of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, with the majority expected to be studios.
“In general, we’re really happy to have the partners that we do,” Frazier said.
Those partners include the city of Grand Junction, which gave Richmark an incentive package of $2.4 million, and the Downtown Development Authority, which is giving Richmark $3.5 million over 10 years.
Those deals were to close Richmark’s “economic feasibility gap,” which represents how much Richmark would lose if it sold the project the day it was finished if the complex was fully occupied. The city’s portion of the deal, which includes waivers of impact fees, is being paid out of the city’s general fund. The city created a new incentive system for large developments in the city center while in discussions with Richmark, and City Council voted to approve the incentive program shortly before approving Richmark’s deal.
Richmark originally proposed including 10% of the units as restricted to affordable housing, but that idea was deemed not financially feasible.
Partners also include ANB Bank, which financed the project.