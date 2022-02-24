Demolition of the old Palisade High School started Tuesday, with the abandoned building being taken apart by an excavator.
The school, located near Palisade’s fire station, is being taken down to make way for a new medical clinic in Palisade.
“We just couldn’t salvage the school,” Palisade Town Manager Janet Hawkinson said. “It was too old.”
However, Hawkinson said, demolition crews are trying to recycle as much of the old building as possible, which is why they’re using an excavator to take down the building.
“A lot of it is to separate the materials. They’re going to work on saving as many bricks as they can for the community,” Hawkinson said.
Hawkinson said the workers will also try to save things such as concrete, wood beams and steel.
The $860,000 demolition portion of the project is expected to take about six weeks, Hawkinson said.
The demolition can occur now that extensive asbestos remediation has finished. The remediation turned out to be more costly than originally anticipated after crews discovered more asbestos in parts of the building.
The clinic, which will be run by Community Hospital, is currently in the design stages, Hawkinson said. The Palisade Board of Trustees approved a $294,000 contract with MOA Architecture to design the clinic.
“We’re excited to be partnering with Community Hospital to bring a clinic to where there had been an old abandoned high school,” Hawkinson said.