Democrats have introduced a bill into the Colorado Legislature that would crack down on when and how hospitals can charge facility fees for outpatient care.
They akin such fees, which are used to cover expenses beyond medical ones, as nothing more than surprise billing, saying they come on top of whatever patients pay for medical services, oftentimes three or four times more.
"We have heard from patients across Colorado who are getting bills with unexpected fees of over a thousand dollars with no explanation on top of what they pay through insurance," said Rep. Emily Sirota, D-Denver, one of the bill's sponsors. "Facility fees are simply another way that hospital CEOs are lining their pockets at the expense of patients, and we simply can't let this continue."
The Colorado Hospital Association, however, says the fees are an important part of their efforts to provide integrated care, and doing away with them would only threaten access to that care, particularly for vulnerable populations.
The association says that people who receive outpatient treatment see two types of fees: professional fees that go to physicians and their assistants, and facility fees, which pay for everything else, from registration to nursing services to security.
The group adds that removing the fee for care would take away about $9 billion, or 25%, of reimbursement from the system, but adds that figure includes all facility fees and not just those that would be impacted by the bill.
"Facility fees support the staff members who care for millions of patients each year in provider-based clinics, frequently with special care services," said Dr Margaret Reidy, chief medical officer for UCHealth, speaking on behalf of the association. "Prohibiting this fee means there will be virtually no reimbursement for the nurses, nursing assistants, case managers, patient care technicians, pharmacists and many, many others."
Although St. Mary's Hospital officials say they are still studying the impacts of the bill, it has aligned itself, at least for now, with the association's stance.
Chris Thomas, president and CEO at Community Hospital, however, says his hospital doesn't charge facility fees at any of its off-campus clinics, except for its oncology facility on Patterson Road, and doesn't increase its professional fees to make up the difference.
He said they only charge that fee at Grand Valley Oncology because it qualifies the hospital for a special 40% discount on cancer-treating drugs, which ends up saving patients more on the cost of their care.
"When Community Hospital started developing and opening physician practices and acquiring practices, I made the decision not to charge that facility fee even though we had the ability to do it, we chose not to," Thomas said. "As an independent hospital that is part of the community, we just didn't feel it was in the best interests of our patients. Over the years, as we have acquired practices, we have continued that stance."
He added that the facility fee at the oncology clinic will go away when it is relocated to its main hospital campus on G Road by the end of this year.
The Colorado Consumer Health Institute equates such fees to a barber charging $20 for a haircut, and then another $10 for sitting in the chair.
The institute also says patients often aren't told about such fees, and insurance companies don't always cover any part of them. They can range from a few hundred dollars to several thousand.
The fee generally is only charged if a patient utilizes any part of a hospital or hospital-owned clinic, but some hospitals also have assessed the fee on telemedicine consultations, even if the patient and doctor are at their own homes.
The measure, HB1215, would put a stop to that, but only at hospital-owned facilities that are located off their main campuses.
It bars such fees for outpatient services provided "off campus" or though telehealth, and certain outpatient, diagnostic or imaging services performed in non-hospital settings.
The bill also would require providers that charges a facility fee to notify patients of it and how much it will cost.
"Facility fees are not covered by insurance and are not required to be disclosed to patients beforehand," said Rep. Andrew Boesenecker, D-Fort Collins, and another bill sponsor. "Coloradans should not be held responsible for paying hidden fees for medical care. These unexplained charges are a barrier to affordable health care that can drain a family's bank account."