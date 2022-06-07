Given the way House District 57 was redrawn after redistricting last year, whoever wins in the Democratic Party primary later this month could be the favorite to win the seat come this fall.
That’s because the newly redrawn district has put the red-leaning Garfield County in with blue-leaning Pitkin County, with a sliver of Eagle County, too.
As a result, the district that previously was solid Republican now leans heavily the other way, by about 15 percentage points, according to the Colorado Legislative Redistricting Commission, which examined voting trends for the last eight elections before redrawing those lines.
That means the person who currently represents the district, Rep. Perry Will, R-New Castle, will face a tough race in November.
The Democratic primary, ballots for which were mailed Monday, pits two Glenwood Springs residents against each other, Elizabeth Velasco and Cole Buerger.
Both said they understand the new district tilts dramatically from one end of the political spectrum to the other, saying they are in good positions to balance the two.
“We have a lot in common because we all care about clean air, clean water, making sure our kids have access to opportunities and resources, so the solution is cooperation,” Velasco said.
“It’s definitely a blue, Democratic district, but it’s also a very diverse district in terms of political spectrum and population centers and in economic and social aspects,” Buerger added.
“We hear a lot about housing, about health care access, about climate and protecting our water. We need effective representation for our district, and for Western Colorado more broadly, rather than having an ideological approach to rubber stamping Front Range interests.”
Both have long roots in the district, and both operate small businesses, with Buerger growing up on a ranch near Silt, and Velasco working as a translator to help mostly Hispanic residents access health care, navigate the courts or work in the service industry.
While both believe the future of energy is in renewables, they said they understand what that means for natural gas workers in Garfield County, saying they want to help them transition out of what they see as a dying industry.
“We need to make sure that we are diversifying our economy so that towns that are dependent on extractive industries can move away from that, which will take time so we need to be ready to support them,” Buerger said.
“We have to think of their transition to make sure that we are not leaving workers stranded and losing their jobs and benefits because these are skilled workers,” Velasco added.
“We have to make sure they have a path and a transition period so that we can rely less on resource extraction because that is the future.”
Both candidates talked about increasing access — and affordability — to health care and housing, saying those are among the two biggest issues facing the district.
Both see outdoor recreation as a key and growing industry in the mostly mountainous district, and both want to increase access to higher education.
When the redistricting commission decided to keep the Roaring Fork Valley connected into the same House and Senate districts, which resulted in HD57 being drawn the way it was, that decision impacted all others on the Western Slope.
As a result, the two red-leaning counties that were in the old district, Moffat and Rio Blanco, ended up paired with the more left-leaning counties of Routt and Eagle.
As a result, that district, too, leans Democratic, but not by nearly as much, by only about 3 percentage points.
There, two Republicans — Glenn Lowe and Savannah Wolfson — are vying for the chance to run against the sole Democrat, Meghan Lukens, who is seeking to replace Rep. Dylan Roberts, an Avon Democrat who is running for the new Senate District 8.
That seat became open when Sen. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale, was redrawn into Senate District 5, a seat currently held by term-limited Sen. Kerry Donovan.
None of the other House and Senate districts in the region have primary battles this month except for Grand Junction’s HD55, where Republicans Rick Taggart is running against Trish Weber.