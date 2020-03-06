Democrats introduced their long-awaited bill Thursday to create a public option on the state’s health care exchange.
The measure calls on private insurance companies to provide a separate plan available only to Coloradans who don’t have private insurance, but also don’t qualify for a public plan, such as Medicare. That’s about 8% of Coloradans, said Rep. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon, who introduced the bill with Sen. Kerry Donovan, D-Vail.
The idea is that some areas of the state, particularly the Western Slope, would have more than a single option for health coverage, the two lawmakers said.
“Just like many of my constituents, I’m very frustrated with the lack of action to inject more choice in the marketplace and lower the cost of health care,” Donovan said.
“We’re introducing a bill that will provide real solutions to the life-altering sacrifices that Coloradans, particularly rural Coloradans, make to pay for some of the highest insurance costs in the nation,” Roberts added. “The Colorado Affordable Health Care Option that we are unveiling is a public-private partnership to offer Coloradans who buy insurance on the individual market a cheaper health insurance option.”
He and Donovan said the expectation is that those state residents could see up to a 20% reduction in the cost of coverage, at least those in rural parts of the state. The lawmakers said they hope the new option would help create more competition in the marketplace, and lead to reduced premiums for all.
Several groups around the state, however, remain skeptical that such an option is a good idea.
“There is no question that the cost of health care in Colorado is becoming unsustainable and is felt by businesses and workers across the state,” said Loren Furman, senior vice president of the Colorado Chamber of Commerce.
“While we agree that lawmakers should find a way to increase market competition and drive costs down, the Colorado Chamber remains concerned about the direction this proposal takes to achieve those goals,” Furman added.
Under the proposal, hospitals would be limited to how much they would be paid for the care they provide. Reimbursement rates start at 155% of what Medicare pays, but depending on certain thresholds, such as lowering overall costs to patients, hospitals can increase that reimbursement rate to as high as 265%.
The bill also addresses cost-shifting — the practice of offsetting losses from patients who have the plan and charging more for patients with private insurance — by giving the state’s insurance commissioner the authority to reject rates private insurers propose in the individual, small-group and large-group markets. Insurers are required to get their annual rates approved by the commissioner before they are allowed to offer them to Coloradans.
The bill also gives the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment the option of imposing $10,000-a-day fines on hospitals that refuse to serve patients who have the public option plan. An earlier draft of the bill had that penalty at $50,000 a day.
The bill has not yet been scheduled for its first committee hearing.