Gov. Jared Polis and Democrats inside the Colorado Legislature have teamed up with a handful of Republicans outside of the Capitol to urge approval of an ambitious transportation funding bill that would impose new fees to raise about $3.8 billion for transportation projects over the next decade.
While the measure, SB260, was introduced solely by Democrats, including House Speaker Alec Garnett and Senate Majority Leader Stephen Fenberg, it does have one Republican in support, at least for now.
That GOP senator, Sen. Kevin Priola of Henderson, is joined by two other well-known Republicans in the state who also support it: former Colorado attorney general and now Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, and former state senator and one-time GOP gubernatorial candidate Mike Kopp.
Still, a number of Republican groups are already lining up to oppose it. The Colorado Chapter of Americans for Prosperity and Colorado Rising Action, both nonprofit groups that promote conservative ideals, say the fees really are taxes that should face voter approval.
The measure, which was introduced Tuesday, calls for imposing a new fee on every gallon of gas that all motorists buy. It also would impose a slew of other new fees, including on electric cars, delivery vehicles, rentals and passenger services, such as ride sharing and taxis.
The two new fees expected to raise the most would be a per-gallon “road usage fee” that all motorists would pay that would start at 2 cents, and a 27-cent per-transaction fee on retail deliveries, raising about $1.2 billion over a decade.
The gas fee would go up 1 cent a year until it reaches a ceiling of 8 cents, and is expected to raise $1.6 billion over 11 years.
The vehicle registration fee on electric cars, which currently is set at $55, would go to $159 a year, raising nearly $322 million, while a $2 fee would be added to personal car share programs and rental vehicles. Fees on taxis and driverless vehicles won’t yet be imposed until a study is done to gauge their impact.
The measure also calls for lowering the fee for the current Road and Bridge Fund, which would be renamed the Bridge and Tunnel Enterprise, that motorist are already paying through their vehicle registrations.
Jesse Mallory, state director for AFP, and Michael Fields, head of Rising Action, say the bill is trying to skirt the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, which require voter approval of tax increases. While some court rulings have upheld such fees, saying they are not taxes, others have struck them down.
The two men also say that the bill also tries to get around Proposition 117 that voters approved last fall. That measure calls for voter approval of any government-run enterprise, which TABOR allows, that generates more than $100 million in its first five years. Proponents of the bill, which would create two new enterprises, say their measure complies with the proposition.
“As we have always said, we’re not going to stand back and allow lawmakers to continue to advance the gas tax against the will of the voters,” Mallory said in a release. “It is unconscionable that our lawmakers could even think of moving forward with all the negative feedback they have received with only weeks left in the session to spare. Coloradans, their families and their businesses cannot possibly shoulder another financial burden after the pandemic.”
The two have already filed a proposed ballot question that would lower the state’s 22-cent per gallon gasoline tax to 18 cents starting Jan. 1, 2023, the same day the new fees would go into effect.
The measure also calls for the Legislature to spend about $1.5 billion in general fund and federal stimulus money on transportation projects, but because the law prohibits imposing mandates on how future Legislatures spend money, it can’t guarantee that won’t be a one-time appropriation.
Democrats say the plan is designed to create a more stable funding source for transportation, saying something needs to be done to counter the dwindling revenue from the state’s gasoline tax, which hasn’t risen since 1991.
”We are establishing a sustainable funding source, or future-proofing our funding source,” Garnett said. “Coloradans are losing money based on the condition of our roads and highways and our infrastructure by the amount of time that they’re sitting in traffic. The average Colorado driver loses at least $600 a year by sitting in traffic, and it’s even more when you factor in wear and tear on their vehicles.” Garnett said the average motorist would pay only about $28 more a year.
The bill is to be heard in the Senate Finance Committee, but a date has not yet been set.
The 2021 session is expected to continue through at least the rest of the month.