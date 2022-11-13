Rose Pugliese mug (copy)
Former Mesa County commissioner Rose Pugliese

 Christopher Tomlinson

Colorado Democrats didn’t just see a blue wave with statewide offices on Election Day, winning reelection for such positions as governor, attorney general and secretary of state, but they also may see record numbers in their majorities in the Colorado Legislature when it reconvenes in January.

Although a handful of House and Senate races are still too close to call, Democrats are poised to increase their majorities in both chambers, possibly picking up five seats in the House and three in the Senate.