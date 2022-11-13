Colorado Democrats didn’t just see a blue wave with statewide offices on Election Day, winning reelection for such positions as governor, attorney general and secretary of state, but they also may see record numbers in their majorities in the Colorado Legislature when it reconvenes in January.
Although a handful of House and Senate races are still too close to call, Democrats are poised to increase their majorities in both chambers, possibly picking up five seats in the House and three in the Senate.
“Once again, Colorado voters showed an independence streak, bucking national trends that saw big wins for conservative Republicans in other states,” said Roger Hudson, deputy chief of staff for House Republicans, on election night. “Though some state House races may not have finished the way we wanted, others certainly did. We in the Colorado House Republican caucus continue to stand with the Colorado families who put their trust in us.”
House Republicans were particularly hit hard when, just days before the election, their minority leader, Hugh McKean of Loveland, unexpectedly died of a heart attack. McKean had been leading his caucus’ efforts to win more seats. (McKean still won his uncontested reelection bid on Tuesday. His replacement has yet to be named.)
“Hugh worked tirelessly to repair a fractured caucus and remind us we’re all in this for the greater good of Colorado,” Hudson said. “His leadership and devotion to Coloradans always put ‘We The People’ above party and politics.”
On Thursday, House Republicans elected themselves new leaders, one of whom is well known to Mesa County voters, Rose Pugliese.
Since moving to Colorado Springs two years ago, the former county commissioner got involved in local politics and decided to run for the Statehouse. She had a decisive win Tuesday over Democrat Rob Rogers for House District 16, which is located in the heart of the city.
On Thursday, she was chosen by her caucus to serve as assistant minority leader, an unusual but not unprecedented achievement for a freshman lawmaker.
”As of (Thursday) morning, 952,889 votes were cast for Republican House candidates during the recent midterm election, each vote represents a Coloradan’s faith in our ability in the House to make Colorado communities safer, education better, housing more available and to reduce skyrocketing inflation,” said newly selected House Minority Leader Mike Lynch, R-Wellington.
On the other side of the aisle,
1.1 million Colorado voters had cast ballots for House Democrats, giving them a 46-19 majority, up from the current 41-24.
Because of redistricting, two Western Slope House districts went to Democrats, including the unseating of Rep. Perry Will, R-New Castle, who lost to Democrat Elizabeth Velasco in House District 57, which combined right-leaning Garfield County in with left-leaning — and more populated — Pitkin County.
House District 26, which was thought to be one of the most competitive, Democrat Meghan Lukens defeat Republican Savannah Wolfson by nearly 7 percentage points. Based on the previous eight elections, that district favored Democrats by only 3%.
Republicans had targeted five Senate districts, which, like the House districts, were all redrawn during last year’s redistricting.
One of those was Senate District 8, which now includes the entire northwest corner of the state.
Despite that redrawn district favoring Democratic candidates by about 7 percentage points, Republicans still saw it as a possibility, in part, because most of the previous district had been represented by GOP lawmakers for decades, most recently Sen. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale. Because of those new lines, Rankin’s home was moved into Senate District 5, which had been represented by now term-limited Democrat Kerry Donovan of Vail.
Instead of retaining that district, Democrat Dylan Roberts of Eagle, currently a state representative for House District 26, won the seat by more than 11 percentage points over his Republican challenger, Matt Solomon.
Not only did GOP candidates not pick up any seats, they lost three, including an incumbent from Senate District 15, Sen. Rob Woodward, R-Berthoud. The district shifted to include vast suburban and rural areas of western Boulder and Larimer counties.
Based on results as they stand now, Woodward lost his seat to Democrat Janice Marchman by only 448 votes. That margin is likely to change when all ballots are tabulated, but for now it is outside the 0.5% threshold to trigger an automatic recount.
As a result of all this, Senate Democrats could increase their majority by as many as three seats, going from a 20-15 majority to 23-12.